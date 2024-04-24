WATCH: Texas Longhorns Release 'Girl Dad' Adonai Mitchell Feature Before NFL Draft
The Texas Longhorns have multiple potential first round prospects heading into Thursday's NFL Draft.
Among those prospects is wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who despite spending just one season with the Longhorns after transferring from Georgia, made an enormous impact on the team, and was a major factor in both Texas winning the Big 12, and making it to the College Football Playoff.
But why did Mitchell make the move from the then-two-time defending national champion Bulldogs to Austin? To be closer to his daughter Icylinn, who was living in Texas at the time.
"I was making incredible memories at UGA, but it was hard to appreciate them fully because of the memories I knew I was missing out on at home," Mitchell wrote for the Players Tribune when declaring for the draft in January. "Even though I’d moved around from place to place my whole life, I’d never really felt lonely until I wasn’t around you. So that’s why I decided to move back to Texas."
Now, Mitchell will once again be on the move, this time to the NFL Draft, and potentially in Round 1. Before that happens, however, the Texas Longhorns YouTube channel released a touching feature on Mitchell and his daughter, detailing their close relationship during his time in Austin.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO
In his one season with the Horns, Mitchell made a profound impact on the offense, becoming an integral part of the passing attack and making huge plays throughout the most critical moments of the season.
That began early for Mitchell, who caught three touchdowns in his first two games with the Horns, including two in the Longhorns massive win vs. Alabama in September.
Mitchell would go on to catch seven touchdowns over his last eight games, including in the Sugar Bowl CFP Semi-Final loss to the Washington Huskies. The touchdown vs. the Huskies gave him his fifth playoff touchdown in five appearances, with the other four coming with the Georgia Bulldogs over the previous two seasons.
In total, Mitchell ended his lone season with the Longhorns making 55 catches for 845 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns - accounting for almost half of the Horns' touchdown receptions.
And were it not for the impact of Mitchell, and how it allowed the passing to open up with Worthy and Ja'Tavion Sanders, the Horns might never have been in a position to compete for a national title in the first place.