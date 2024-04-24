Oregon State Transfer Jordan Pope Commits to Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns have gotten the best of the Texas A&M Aggies once again.
Per an announcement on his X account, Texas landed a commitment from Oregon State transfer guard Jordan Pope on Wednesday, beating out Texas A&M in the race for the former Beaver. Pope visited both programs last week.
Pope, an Oakley, Calif. native, has played the past two seasons at Oregon State. He's started 63 of 64 games in his college career while playing 34.6 minutes averaging 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Though the Beavers have struggled the past two seasons, he's had some big-time performances and moments. This past season, he hit a game-winning fadeaway triple at the buzzer to shock then-No. 9 Arizona in an 83-80 win in January. Pope scored 30 points in the victory and failed to reach double figures in just one game the entire season.
Texas landed Indiana State transfers Jayson Kent and Julian Larry along with a surprise commitment from Arkansas transfer and former Houston Cougar, Tramon Mark.
Adding Mark and Larry to the backcourt didn’t appear to have a negative impact on the strong mutual interest between Pope and Texas, and that’s now confirmed with his commitment.
Pope now forms a dynamic and versatile backcourt that will include Chendall Weaver, incoming five-star freshman Tre Johnson, Mark and Larry.