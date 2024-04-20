Texas Longhorns Spring Game Rosters Revealed
The Texas Longhorns will be taking the field on Saturday for their annual spring game, which means for fans there will be little to no football action taking place over the next few months.
While the spring game is a glorified scrimmage, it does allow fans and coaches alike to see a few different things. For starters, it is the first time that most people will be seeing the new additions, whether they be freshmen or transfers. There are also a handful of position battles, and while they won't be settled in April, it can play a major role in crafting the depth chart come fall camp.
Ahead of the game, Inside Texas' Justin Wells uploaded the Orange and White rosters to the app formerly known as Twitter.
While fans may want to dissect it as much as possible, there are a few things to note.
Both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning are on the same team, so it appears they will be splitting reps with the first team. Notable players such as five-star freshman receiver Ryan Wingo, Clemson safety transfer Andrew Mukuba, and starting linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. are on the Orange team. So, it appears that the teams are split up pretty evenly with the exception of quarterback, as freshman Trey Owens and Cole Lourd will be slinging it for the Orange team.
This is a game where stars can be born, hype will be measured, and of course people will buy way too much into it.