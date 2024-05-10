LOOK: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Lands on Cover of EA Sports College Football 25 Video Game
AUSTIN — Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is seen as one of the Heisman front-runners headed into his third season, and with that comes an added spotlight.
As a result, Ewers is one of three players to be primarily featured on the cover of the deluxe edition for the EA Sports College Football 25 video game.
The cover also features Michigan running back back Donovan Edwards and Colorado defensive back/receiver Travis Hunter.
The background features Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, Georgia QB Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.
Take a look:
The game is set to be released this summer, though an official release date hasn’t been set. Some reports have indicated the release date could be on Friday, July 12, but EA hasn’t confirmed this.
As for Ewers this past season, he went 272 of 394 passing for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding five rushing touchdowns as the Longhorns won the Big 12 and clinched a CFP berth with a 12-1 record. Ewers also missed two games due to injury.
Headed into his third season, he’ll look to live up to the hype of being a cover athlete with a potential Heisman-worthy campaign with the Longhorns.