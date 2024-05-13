Texas Longhorns Softball Earns No.1 Overall Seed in Women's College World Series
For the first time in program history, Texas Longhorns softball is on top of the nation ahead of the NCAA Softball Championship.
Despite a 5-1 loss to then No. 4 Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship, the Longhorns have clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the nation for the upcoming Women's College World Series.
The Longhorns will host Northwestern, Siena, and Saint Frances (PA) over the weekend to kick off the NCAA Regional round, with its first game occurring at 3 PM on Friday versus Siena at McCombs Field.
If the Longhorns were to advance, Texas would continue to play in front of a home crowd for the Super Regionals, with a chance at being one of the eight teams to qualify for the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, beginning on Thursday, May 30th.
The Longhorns may see a past and future, rival in the super regionals, as the winner of the College Station Regional, hosted by Texas A&M, would be the matchup in Austin. The Aggies, who lost to eventual winners Florida in the SEC tournament semi-finals, are favored to advance in a regional that includes the University of Albany, Penn State, and Texas State.
The 47-7 Longhorns are second in the nation in wins, only trailing the 49-win Sooners, and lead all teams in batting average, while sitting only behind Miami (Ohio) in runs per game.
Sophomore catcher Reese Atwood additionally earned Big 12 Player of the Year honors after a
dominant 2024 season where she led the nation in RBIs with an absurd 1.388 OPS.
“Maturing as a player, being able to trust myself, also being able to have an amazing team that’s with me and supporting me has really given me the chance to succeed,” Atwood said to ESPN on Selection Sunday.
Though it is never an easy task to make it to Oklahoma City, the Longhorns are primed to make a deep run in the Women’s College World Series, just as the 2022 team did when it lost to the top-seeded Sooners two years prior in the championship game. With the talent of coach Mike White’s squad, Texas is primed with its best chance to hoist an NCAA Championship for the first time in program history.