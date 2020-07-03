2021 Five-Star Daimion Collins Includes Texas in Final 10

The fifth ranked center in the nation for the class of 2021 (according to 247Sports) included Texas in his final 10-team list. Some other programs in contention include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

The six-foot-eight, 190-pound center is rightly hyped as a top recruit for the 2021 class. Collins runs the floor with ease, consistently blocks shots and finishes near the rim smoothly.

Texas head coach Shaka Smart has been active as of late, picking up five-star local Austin product Greg Brown III in the 2020 class. Brown, along with assistant coach Jai Lucas, has developed a good relationship with Collins over the past couple months.

The Longhorns currently sit in a great position to land Collins. According to 247Sports, the “Crystal Ball Predictions” made by three lead experts have Texas comfortably in the lead for the five-star center.

While there are some other quality teams in contention, Texas has proven to be a successful breeding ground for centers pursuing an NBA career. Longhorn centers in the NBA include Myles Turner, Jarret Allen, Mo Bamba, and most recently Jaxson Hayes. Shaka Smart and company have shown a strong ability to develop these prospects into quality big men that can compete on the world’s biggest basketball stage. Nothing should change for Daimion Collins.

Texas will open up the 2020 regular season with a home game against Louisiana on Nov. 10. Three days later, Texas will face off against college basketball powerhouse, Gonzaga.