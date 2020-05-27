Andrew Jones named Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the Year

IRVING, Texas — University of Texas Men’s Basketball redshirt sophomore Andrew Jones has been named the 2019-20 Big 12 Conference Male Sportsperson of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday. Jones becomes the sixth individual at Texas to earn the prestigious honor and first since Imani McGee-Stafford (Women’s Basketball) in 2014-15. Other UT selections include Nate Boyer (Football in 2012-13), Kylie Doniak (Soccer in 2011-12), Sam Acho (Football in 2010-11) and Ahmard Hall (Football in 2004-05).

The Sportspersons of the Year Awards began in 2000-01 to annually recognize one male and one female student-athlete who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement. This year’s winners were selected by a media panel.

“Our entire Texas Basketball family congratulates Andrew on this well-deserved honor,” Texas head coach Shaka Smart said. “His courage, strength, and resiliency have served as an inspiration to so many. It has been especially rewarding to see Andrew’s positive impact extend well beyond the basketball arena. What’s equally exciting is the fact that Andrew continues to grow and develop, both on and off the court. The best is yet to come.”

Jones was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018 and underwent successful treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. “AJ1” (a moniker symbolizing Andrew’s fight in his recovery and progression forward) took to social media in the early stages of his recovery to inform fans of his progress and to inspire others going through similar battles, regardless of age and situation.

Jones re-joined the Texas Basketball team for the 2018-19 season but played in only two games, as he continued his chemotherapy treatments throughout the year. He completed his final treatment in September 2019. Jones actually did his final two 28-day treatment cycles in Austin, one in June during summer classes and workouts and one as fall classes began in late August through Sept. 19, 2019, during which he would have a PICC line in his arm and a chemo bag strapped around his waist.

Just returning to the court this past year (as a redshirt sophomore) was not in Jones’ mindset. In the season opener against Northern Colorado on Nov. 5, he registered a then-career high in scoring with 20 points on 8-of-13 FG, including 4-of-5 from three-point range. He played 29 minutes in the win against Northern Colorado, marking his first extended action since he played 30 minutes at VCU on Dec. 5, 2017.

Jones earned All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades during the 2019-20 season, as he ranked second on the team in scoring (11.5 ppg) and third in assists (1.9 apg) and steals (23) in 26.6 minutes per contest while hitting 38.3-percent (62-162) from three-point range. He played in all 31 games (11 starts) and reached double figures in scoring 15 times this year, including a team-best six 20-point efforts. He was a major catalyst in UT’s five-game win streak at the close of the regular season, averaging a team-best 17.2 ppg while hitting 15-of-32 (.469) threes in 34.9 minutes per contest during the stretch.

Jones has used his play on the court to serve as continued inspiration to people of all backgrounds who are going through their own personal fights against cancer. He has sought out and connected with many cancer patients and families of those afflicted. As he continues forward, Jones has ambitions of creating his own foundation in the fight against pediatric leukemia and is interested in networking with the Jimmy V Foundation staff to see what opportunities may exist following his graduation in helping spread awareness and raising funds for research and treatment.

Jones was a featured speaker at MD Anderson Cancer Center in summer 2019, providing inspiration to young adult patients and family members, while also sending gratitude to caregivers and health professionals. Additionally, he volunteered as a speaker at the Stuttering Institute Summer Camp in Austin, encouraging growth and chasing dreams to the kids in attendance. Jones also has periodically participated in team activities with the Neighborhood Longhorns program and Coach Shaka Smart’s “Shop with the Horns” event. He is pursuing a degree in physical culture and sports and is on track to graduate.