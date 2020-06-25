Blake Barlow appointed to National Association for Athletics Compliance Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas Associate Athletics Director, Risk Management and Compliance Services Blake Barlow was recently appointed to the National Association for Athletics Compliance (NAAC) Board of Directors for the 2020-21 membership year. Barlow joins the Board as the Division I Legislation & Governance Committee chair.

In Barlow’s current role at UT, he primarily oversees the office’s educational programs as well as amateurism, governance and enforcement issues. He becomes the fourth representative from Texas to serve on the NAAC’s Board Directors, following the lead of Amy Folan (current UT Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director, Longhorn Foundation), Lori Hammond (current UT Senior Associate Athletics Director, Risk Management and Compliance Services) and Trace Wilgus (former UT Assistant Athletic Director, Risk Management and Compliance Services; current Associate Athletic Director at Vanderbilt).

A former soccer student-athlete at the University of Central Arkansas, Barlow joined UT Athletics as a graduate assistant in 2006. He was appointed to a full-time position at Texas in May 2007.

NAAC is in its 24th year and serves as the professional and educational association of compliance administrators. For more information on NAAC, please visit: www.naaccompliance.com.