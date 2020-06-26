Fourteen UT Student-Athletes Named 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars

A total of 14 University of Texas student-athletes have been named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars for the 2019-20 season. The awards honor undergraduate students of color who exemplify the highest standards of scholarship, athleticism and humanitarianism.

UT’s 14 honorees include: Joanne Allen-Taylor (women’s basketball), Claudine Blancaflor (women’s track & field), Diana Cañas (rowing), Logan Eggleston (volleyball), Kamaka Hepa (men’s basketball), Roschon Johnson (football), Moro Ojomo (football), Paola Pineda (women’s swimming & diving), Beth Ramos (women’s track & field), Ishan Rison (football), Samantha Shulhan (women’s track & field), Tecora Turner (soccer), Jaylene Vu (women’s track & field) and Kelly Xac (women’s golf).

To be nominated, minority students need to compete in an intercollegiate sport, maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.2 and be active on their campuses or in their communities. Inspired by tennis legend Arthur Ashe Jr.’s commitment to education as well as his love for the game of tennis, this marks the 28th anniversary of the awards that began in 1992.

In addition to their athletic ability and academic performance, Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars demonstrate a commitment to community service and student leadership. Diverse: Issues in Higher Education magazine dedicates an edition every year honoring student-athletes for their commitment to excellence. The NCAA Office of Inclusion has partnered with Diverse to support this standout class of scholar-athletes.

