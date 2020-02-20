Texas Basketball: How to Watch/Listen to Texas vs. TCU

Here's how you can watch the Longhorns take on TCU.

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by Longhorn Network. Lowell Galindo (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 110-68. Last meeting: Texas 62-61 (Jan. 29, 2020; Fort Worth).

Gameday primer

Texas will be without star forward Jericho Sims. Sims has been nursing an injured back the past few weeks and won't be able to go.

Matt Coleman is also injured (bruised foot), but expected to play in the game.

We're hopeful that he's going to be able to go on Wednesday night, he will not practice today," Texas head basketball coach Shaka Smart said. "But he's feeling better today than he did yesterday, which is a good sign. It's just a Bruce. We're a little bit worried coming home because he was in a lot of pain and he's a tough kid."

Hoping to bring the energy

Texas was noticably lethargic in a road loss to Iowa State last time out. Smart has clearly communicated to his players that it will take more effort to beat a TCU squad that sits one game ahead of the Longhorns in the conference standings.

"Maximum effort, staying connected, making sure that we do everything we can for everyone in our program to lose himself in the fight," Smart said. "And then when that final buzzer sounds, if you do those things, you're going to feel pretty good about the result."