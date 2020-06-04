LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Longhorn Players, Coaches and Administrators Speak Out on Recent Events

Tomer Barazani

Protests have taken over every part of the nation in the past week following the unjust killing of George Floyd. Prominent figures from every industry have stepped up to voice their support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Most recently, social media sites were flooded with black boxes in an effort to advance the movement using the hashtag‘#blackouttuesday’.

The University of Texas has been at the forefront of the movement, having voices speak out from every sport.

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach, Shaka Smart:

“I’ve struggled to articulate the sadness and anger I’m still feeling days after hearing Heorge Floyd’s final words… It was another tragedy in a long line of terrible violence perpetrated against black people in this country.”

Coach Smart concluded his statement asking the public to “LISTEN to each other and become more connected around the common bond of humanity that we all share”

Texas football head coach, Tom Herman:

“This is a painful time for our country. We must find a way to come together and use our voices to take a stand against the horrific mistreatment of African Americans and all people of color.”

Texas Director of Recruiting, Bryan Carrington:

“I will never #StickToRecruiting! I’m a black man before I’m a representative of this university, #period! The recruits and families that have gotten to know me over the past years know what I stand for and 2 them, I’m more than just a ‘recruiter’, I’m #family!”

Texas Vice President and Athletics Director, Chris Del Conte:

“We are encouraging our student-athletes, coaches and staff to speak up and become a part of the direct and difficult conversations that must take place in the days and weeks ahead. Their voices need to be heard and they are leaders who can help us move forward.”

Texas Football quarterback, Sam Ehlinger:

“I hope that we can move forward soon and treat everyone equally and understand there shouldn’t be any difference of how someone is treated because of their skin color or their race."

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Longhorns Among Favorites in Race for Four-Star Receiver

The Texas Longhorns made the top seven for four-star 2021 pass catcher Ketron Jackson

Chris Dukes

Major Outlet Predicts Alamo Bowl Return for University of Texas

Another trip to San Antonio would have to be considered a disappointment for Texas Longhorns fans

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Georgia Bulldogs Commit Treyaun Webb

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race to land talented young athlete Treyaun Webb.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Safety Target Sets June 15 Commitment Date

Kennedale's JD Coffey has set a commitment date for June 15.

Chris Dukes

Texas Cornerback Recruiting Target to Commit in Less than Two Weeks

The Longhorns are awaiting news from high-priority talent Ishmael Ibraheem.

Chris Dukes

Who Will Lead the Texas Longhorns in Rushing in 2020?

While the returning Keaontay Ingram is the frontrunner, there are plenty of contenders to lead the way in a deep and talented running back room.

Chris Dukes

Burt, Gibson earn Big 12 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships

Recipients must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

Longhorn Country Staff

Herman Calls Sam Ehlinger ‘The Best I’ve Been Around’

The versatility of Ehlinger in Texas’s offense has attracted high expectations from national media.

Tomer Barazani

Former Texas Longhorn Shane Buechele Earns High Honor

The former Texas quarterback was featured on the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, one of the state's most iconic football publications.

Chris Dukes

How Long Will it Take the Texas Longhorns to Catch Up on Conditioning After Extended Absence?

Tom Herman understands his program will have a steep conditioning curve to navigate once players return to campus.

Chris Dukes