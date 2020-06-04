Longhorn Players, Coaches and Administrators Speak Out on Recent Events

Protests have taken over every part of the nation in the past week following the unjust killing of George Floyd. Prominent figures from every industry have stepped up to voice their support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Most recently, social media sites were flooded with black boxes in an effort to advance the movement using the hashtag‘#blackouttuesday’.

The University of Texas has been at the forefront of the movement, having voices speak out from every sport.

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach, Shaka Smart:

“I’ve struggled to articulate the sadness and anger I’m still feeling days after hearing Heorge Floyd’s final words… It was another tragedy in a long line of terrible violence perpetrated against black people in this country.”

Coach Smart concluded his statement asking the public to “LISTEN to each other and become more connected around the common bond of humanity that we all share”

Texas football head coach, Tom Herman:

“This is a painful time for our country. We must find a way to come together and use our voices to take a stand against the horrific mistreatment of African Americans and all people of color.”

Texas Director of Recruiting, Bryan Carrington:

“I will never #StickToRecruiting! I’m a black man before I’m a representative of this university, #period! The recruits and families that have gotten to know me over the past years know what I stand for and 2 them, I’m more than just a ‘recruiter’, I’m #family!”

Texas Vice President and Athletics Director, Chris Del Conte:

“We are encouraging our student-athletes, coaches and staff to speak up and become a part of the direct and difficult conversations that must take place in the days and weeks ahead. Their voices need to be heard and they are leaders who can help us move forward.”

Texas Football quarterback, Sam Ehlinger:

“I hope that we can move forward soon and treat everyone equally and understand there shouldn’t be any difference of how someone is treated because of their skin color or their race."