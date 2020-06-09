LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Longhorn Softball Great Christa Williams Nominated for Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Longhorn Country Staff

Longhorn Softball great Christa Williams was nominated for Texas Sports Hall of Fame. 

Williams, a Houston native, was a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist (1996 & 2000) for the U.S. Women’s Senior National Team, as well as a two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American and NFCA All-Midwest Region selection for the Longhorns during the 1998-99 seasons. Williams transferred to Texas before the 1998 season and was an immediate contributor, helping guide the school’s one-year-old softball program to the 1998 Women’s College World Series and a No. 7 final national ranking in her first season. Before coming to Austin, Williams was the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic Softball Team during the sport’s debut at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. 

She posted a 2-0 mark with 15 strikeouts and did not allow an earned run on the way to capturing her first gold medal. 

She won both of her starts during Team USA’s second run to gold in the 2000 Sydney Games. Following her collegiate and Olympic career, Williams played professionally, getting drafted by both the Ohio Pride of Women’s Pro Softball (2000) and the Texas Thunder of National Pro Fastpitch (2004). She was enshrined in the Texas Women’s Athletics Hall of Honor in 2007 and the USA Softball National Softball Hall of Fame in 2018.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 2 Tight End

The Longhorns have extended an offer to Council Bluffs, Iowa's Thomas Fidone

Chris Dukes

Former Women's Basketball Star Kamie Ethridge Nominated for Texas Sports Hall of Fame

The former Olympian led the Longhorns to an NCAA Championship in 1986

Longhorn Country Staff

Phil Dawson Included on Texas Sports Hall of Fame Ballot

The former Longhorn is a two-time All-American and All-Pro

Chris Dukes

NCAA Taking Major Steps Toward Setting a Preseason Practice Schedule

SI's Ross Dellenger shared a tentative preseason plan the NCAA is circulating to get feedback

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Lamarcus Aldridge To Miss Rest of Season

The San Antonio Spurs standout had surgery on his right shoulder in April

Tomer Barazani

Major Outlet Predicts Texas Longhorns in New Year's Six Bowl

The Sporting News has the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl taking on the Boise State Broncos

Chris Dukes

Who Will Lead the Texas Longhorns in Tackles in 2020?

Texas brings back a ton of experience at nearly every level of the defense

Chris Dukes

Could the Texas Longhorns Pursue Alabama Grad Transfer Receiver?

Reports have surfaced that Texas could make a move for Alabama transfer wide receiver Tyrell Shavers

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant Purchases Stake in MLS Team

The two-time NBA finals MVP, and former Longhorn, has bought a minority stake, somewhere between one and five percent, in Major League Soccer side, Philadelphia Union. Durant joins a growing list of celebrities who are invested in MLS clubs.

Tomer Barazani

Longhorn Network to Showcase Texas Athletics’ NCAA Success

LHN will feature UT’s Baseball, Softball and Volleyball programs this month.

Longhorn Country Staff