Longhorn Softball Great Christa Williams Nominated for Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Longhorn Softball great Christa Williams was nominated for Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Williams, a Houston native, was a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist (1996 & 2000) for the U.S. Women’s Senior National Team, as well as a two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American and NFCA All-Midwest Region selection for the Longhorns during the 1998-99 seasons. Williams transferred to Texas before the 1998 season and was an immediate contributor, helping guide the school’s one-year-old softball program to the 1998 Women’s College World Series and a No. 7 final national ranking in her first season. Before coming to Austin, Williams was the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic Softball Team during the sport’s debut at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

She posted a 2-0 mark with 15 strikeouts and did not allow an earned run on the way to capturing her first gold medal.

She won both of her starts during Team USA’s second run to gold in the 2000 Sydney Games. Following her collegiate and Olympic career, Williams played professionally, getting drafted by both the Ohio Pride of Women’s Pro Softball (2000) and the Texas Thunder of National Pro Fastpitch (2004). She was enshrined in the Texas Women’s Athletics Hall of Honor in 2007 and the USA Softball National Softball Hall of Fame in 2018.

