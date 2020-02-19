Mailbag: Which Early Enrollee Will Make the Biggest Impact?

LonghornsCountry
Hey it's the middle of the week. Let's answer some of your questions. 

Would Chris Beard be a real possibility for Texas?

Probably not. Texas Tech was incredibly smart in its negotiations with Beard last year. Not only does he make $5 million a year in Lubbock (which Texas would have to substantially beat to get him out of there), but his contract includes a $16.5 million buyout for anyone who comes in to hire him. Put on top of that the $10.5 million that Texas would have to pay out to Shaka Smart should he be let go and you are looking at at least a $30 million commitment. Don't expect to see this happen. 

Can the baseball team keep up its hot start?

This team has a high ceiling and so far they are looking good, but four games into the season is a very small amount of time in college baseball. Still, the schedule sets up nicely for the few games and I could see them possibly getting to 9-0 before they travel to Houston to take on No. 11 LSU on Feb. 28. 

Which early enrollee do you think will have the biggest impact?

Tough question, but I would have to go with Troy Omeire. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Omeire has a ready-to-play frame with enough strength to beat press coverage. With Malcolm Epps moving inside to tight end, Joshua Moore not yet cleared to return to the field and Texas still waiting to see if Brennan Eagles or Marcus Washington are ready to be No. 1 guys, there's an opening at outside receiver for Omeire to take if he wants it. The question is whether he is mentally ready to become a contributor right off the bat or not. 

