Men's Tennis Celebrates Anniversary of First National Title

Tomer Barazani

A year has passed since Interim head coach, Bruce Berque, and the Longhorns made history in defeating No.3 ranked Wake Forest 4-1 to lift the national trophy. The 2018-2019 season was one for the books as the Horns finished the season with a 29-3 record; the most wins in program history since 1974 (31-18).

Texas junior Yuya Ito had this to say following his defeat of the reigning singles champion in Petros Chrysochos:

“I don’t even know how I did it. He’s a really good player, I mean obviously he’s won a lot of titles in college and I have a lot of respect for him. I’m really happy that I got the win today, I played for the team today and I think it worked out well.”

Texas senior Harrison Scott also shared his thoughts after winning a national title in his senior season:

“I think it's definitely a good way to go out. We’ve been doing this for four years and working so hard every day. This season was really special, the team really clicked. I mean we could’ve had things go the wrong way in the middle of the year, but we all stuck together. Coach Berque did a really good job of keeping us together and keeping us focused and encouraging us. We wanted it so bad, we kept working every day and I think the five seniors knew this was our last shot and we wanted to have no regrets. I think we can now say we have no regrets.”

Prior to COVID-19, the 2019-2020 season was off to a promising start. Texas held a comfortable 13-3 record and enjoyed a three game win streak before the sudden cancellation of the season.

On this special anniversary, let’s look back at a short documentary capturing the epic first National title run by the 2018-19 Texas Men’s Tennis.

