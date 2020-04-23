My Texas Tailgate announced for Friday, May 1

Texas Athletics is proud to announce My Texas Tailgate on Friday, May 1. The all-day virtual celebration will take place across multiple platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Longhorn Network, Austin Radio Network, and online at TexasSports.com. Featuring all of Texas Athletics’ varsity sports, My Texas Tailgate will provide new entertaining content and insight into the lives of coaches, current and former student-athletes, Texas traditions, and members of Longhorn Nation across the country.

Longhorns fans are encouraged to tailgate all day as we celebrate the Burnt Orange and White. Grab your favorite tailgate foods, fly your Texas flags, and show off your favorite Longhorns apparel and engage with Texas Sports in a brand new way. Contests will be held throughout the day awarding prizes to the most innovative fans.

"A united Longhorn Nation is like no other. During these difficult times, we miss seeing all of you on a daily basis whether that’s on campus, in the stands, or when our teams travel across the country," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Chris Del Conte. "My Texas Tailgate will be an awesome opportunity for all of us to come together for the biggest burnt orange virtual tailgate in history."

A full schedule of programming will be announced next week. Among the planned events include:

Programming featuring current student-athletes and head coaches from every team

Special appearances by prominent Longhorn alumni

Longhorn Network will air many of the best Longhorns games of the 2019-20 season as voted by the fans. Submit your vote today online at TexasSports.com (deadline to vote is April 26 at Noon CST).

Longhorn City Limits presented by ATX The Brand featuring a collection of performances from several artists close to the Longhorn Family

Share your favorite tailgating recipe with all of Longhorn Nation for inclusion in the My Texas Tailgate Virtual Cookbook alongside coaches and student-athletes. Submit today online at TexasSports.com (deadline is April 26 at Noon CST).

Beginning April 22, daily Longhorns apparel and merchandise specials from the Texas Longhorns Official Team Shop leading up to an all-day My Texas Tailgate promotion on May 1

Stay tuned to TexasSports.com or follow @TexasLonghorns on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as additional details are announced.

