Texas AD Chris Del Conte Gives Update on Athletes' Return to the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

University of Texas vice president and athletic director Chris Del Conte recently praised his staff's implementation of COVID safety measures. 

In his Forty Acres Insider newsletter, he updated fans on the process of bringing players back to campus. Volleyball, men's and women's basketball will return beginning this week. 

We've been really pleased with how things have gone thus far with the return of our Football coaching and essential support staff, as well as the on-boarding and management of voluntary workouts for our Football team. We couldn't be more grateful for the extensive efforts that Shawn Eichorst and our Return to Forty task forces put in to establish COVID-19 policies and procedures that have proven to be very effective. Our team continues to be hard at work preparing for the upcoming Football season, while our Sports Medicine and Strength & Conditioning staffs closely monitor them during our ongoing voluntary workout activities. Next up is Men's and Women's Basketball and Volleyball, as our student-athletes in those sports will begin voluntary athletic activities on campus on July 13. An on-boarding program similar to what we implemented for Football is taking place this week.

The Facilities & Game Day Logistics Committee has been developing policies and procedures for all of our athletics events this fall, pursuant to CDC, state, local and Big 12 Conference health and safety guidelines. We all know we are in an ever-changing, extremely fluid time, and if you saw the volumes of proposals the committee has shared with me, you'd think you were reading War & Peace. It's impressive work, and I'm extremely thankful for everyone on our staff pulling together in that group to continue finding new and innovative ways for the many scenarios we could face at our sports venues this season. They're ready to meet whatever challenges we face while having the health, safety and well-being of everyone involved as our number one priority.

Junior Colleges Expected to Postpone Football Until the Spring

The NJCAA is considering moving its college football season to the spring in a move that will affect many Division I schools.

Chris Dukes

Wrongfully Convicted Greg Kelley Participates in Walk-On Tryout With the Texas Longhorns

Over six years ago, Greg Kelley, an 18-year-old at the time, was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He spent three years in prison before his innocence was finally proven in 2019.

Tomer Barazani

Why the Big 12 Should Offer Temporary Membership to Notre Dame, BYU

The league could ensure at least two more games for its members amid talk of conference-only seasons for the Power Five

Chris Dukes

Devin Duvernay Madden 21 Rookie Rating Released

The Baltimore Ravens selected the speedster with the 92nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Soccer Announces 2020 Fall Schedule

Longhorns to face five opponents that participated in the 2019 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Wide Receiver Commit Primed for Big Senior Year

Not a lot of people knew the name Casey Cain when he committed to Texas earlier this summer, but that may be about to change.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Four-Star Freshman Linebacker to Undergo Knee Surgery

Prince Dorbah has sustained an injury that will require arthroscopic surgery

Chris Dukes

Could COVID-19 Push the Start of the Texas Longhorns Season Up?

We've heard dozens of potential ways the novel coronavirus could delay or cancel the season, but at least one team may be pushing to move the start of college football up for 2020.

Chris Dukes

Texas Volleyball to Play 2020 Home matches in Frank Erwin Center

Venue will provide adequate space for social distancing.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Baseball Adds Trio to 2020 Signing Class

The Longhorns have added two graduate transfers and an incoming freshman for the 2021 season.

Longhorn Country Staff