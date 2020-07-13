Texas AD Chris Del Conte Gives Update on Athletes' Return to the Forty Acres

University of Texas vice president and athletic director Chris Del Conte recently praised his staff's implementation of COVID safety measures.

In his Forty Acres Insider newsletter, he updated fans on the process of bringing players back to campus. Volleyball, men's and women's basketball will return beginning this week.

We've been really pleased with how things have gone thus far with the return of our Football coaching and essential support staff, as well as the on-boarding and management of voluntary workouts for our Football team. We couldn't be more grateful for the extensive efforts that Shawn Eichorst and our Return to Forty task forces put in to establish COVID-19 policies and procedures that have proven to be very effective. Our team continues to be hard at work preparing for the upcoming Football season, while our Sports Medicine and Strength & Conditioning staffs closely monitor them during our ongoing voluntary workout activities. Next up is Men's and Women's Basketball and Volleyball, as our student-athletes in those sports will begin voluntary athletic activities on campus on July 13. An on-boarding program similar to what we implemented for Football is taking place this week.