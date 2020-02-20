Texas Baseball: Longhorns Stay Unbeaten With Win over Lamar

Texas Baseball scored three runs in the second and never looked back, as they rolled to a 6-1 win over Lamar on Wednesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Kolby Kubichek started and gave the Longhorns three scoreless innings pitched with three strikeouts. The sophomore right-hander picked up his first win of the season.

Owen Meaney came out of the bullpen and pitched three perfect innings of relief with three strikeouts of his own.

Austin Todd put the Longhorns into the lead in the bottom of the second with a bases clearing double to right-center. Lamar walked the bases loaded ahead of Todd's three-run double.

Texas tacked on another run in the fourth after Cam Williams singled and Douglas Hodo III drove him in with an RBI single up the middle.

The Longhorns took advantage of three more walks in the sixth inning and tacked on two additional runs. Brenden Dixon worked an RBI walk and Murphy Stehly followed with a sacrifice fly to make the score 6-0.

Lamar broke up the shutout with a run in the sixth. Freshman Will Swope made his debut on the mound and was charged with the run.

Andre Duplantier II and Mason Bryant pitched scoreless innings of relief to end the game.

UP NEXT

Texas will try to continue its perfect start when it hosts its first weekend series of the season at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, welcoming Boise State starting Friday at 7 p.m.