Texas Basketball Announces 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

Chris Dukes

AUSTIN, Texas — A home game against Gonzaga and an appearance in the prestigious Maui Jim Maui Invitational highlight the 2020-21 University of Texas men’s basketball non-conference schedule released Thursday. Texas is slated to play eight non-conference home contests at the Frank Erwin Center this upcoming season.

The Big 12 Conference schedule has not been finalized at this time. Tipoff times and the complete television schedule for the 2020-21 season will be announced when available.

The Longhorns open the regular season with a home game against Louisiana on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Texas then will host national power Gonzaga at the Erwin Center on Friday, Nov. 13 and follow with a home contest against Stetson on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

UT travels to Maui, Hawaii to participate in the Maui Jim Invitational on Monday, Nov. 23 through Wednesday, Nov. 25. In addition to Texas, the eight-team event held at Lahaina Civic Center includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford and UNLV. Matchups and pairings for the games in Maui have not been determined.

Texas returns for a home contest against Utah Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and a home game on Sunday, Dec. 6 against an opponent to be determined as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle. The Longhorns will then host Boston University on Saturday, Dec. 12.

UT travels to Houston, Texas for a neutral-site game at the Toyota Center against Louisiana Tech on Friday, Dec. 18 as part of The Battleground 2k20. The Longhorns then host Colgate on Monday, Dec. 21. Following a break for the Christmas holidays, Texas will play a home game against Brown on Tuesday, Dec. 29 before opening Big 12 Conference action during the first week of the New Year.

UT will step out of league play on Saturday, Jan. 30 for a road contest as part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Matchups and locations for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge have not been announced.

  • Texas Basketball new season ticket deposits are available now at TexasSports.com/tickets.
  • For additional questions, please contact the Texas Ticket Sales and Services office at 512-471-3333.
