Texas Basketball: Horns Head to Lawrence for Major Test

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN. Bob Wischusen (pxp), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Kansas leads, 34-9. Last meeting: Kansas 66-57 (Jan. 18, 2020; Austin).

Notables

• WINNING THE CLOSE ONES: Texas has won back-to-back tight games (62-61 at TCU, 72-68 vs. Iowa State) entering Monday's contest in Lawrence. The Longhorns used an 11-0 run in the final three minutes to rally for Saturday's victory against Iowa State. UT is 4-1 this year in games decided by 4 points or less.

• RAMEY AT CRUNCH TIME: Sophomore G scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including 8 in the final four minutes, during Saturday's win vs. Iowa State. He has averaged 11.0 ppg and 3.3 apg while converting 42.9% (15-35) from three-point range in Big 12 play this year.

• WILLIAMS PROVIDES SPARK: Freshman G tied his career high with 13 points (3-5 threes) in a career-best 23 minutes on Saturday against Iowa State. He has averaged 9.0 ppg and 3.5 rpg in 20.1 mpg while hitting 4-of-8 threes in the last two contests.

• 3-POINT SUCCESS: Texas has knocked down 48.6% (18-37) from beyond the arc over the last two games, both of which were wins.