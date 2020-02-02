LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: Horns Head to Lawrence for Major Test

Chris Dukes

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN. Bob Wischusen (pxp), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Kansas leads, 34-9. Last meeting: Kansas 66-57 (Jan. 18, 2020; Austin).

Notables

• WINNING THE CLOSE ONES: Texas has won back-to-back tight games (62-61 at TCU, 72-68 vs. Iowa State) entering Monday's contest in Lawrence. The Longhorns used an 11-0 run in the final three minutes to rally for Saturday's victory against Iowa State. UT is 4-1 this year in games decided by 4 points or less.

• RAMEY AT CRUNCH TIME: Sophomore G scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including 8 in the final four minutes, during Saturday's win vs. Iowa State. He has averaged 11.0 ppg and 3.3 apg while converting 42.9% (15-35) from three-point range in Big 12 play this year.

• WILLIAMS PROVIDES SPARK: Freshman G tied his career high with 13 points (3-5 threes) in a career-best 23 minutes on Saturday against Iowa State. He has averaged 9.0 ppg and 3.5 rpg in 20.1 mpg while hitting 4-of-8 threes in the last two contests.

• 3-POINT SUCCESS: Texas has knocked down 48.6% (18-37) from beyond the arc over the last two games, both of which were wins.  

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Four Former Longhorns Have a Shot at a Super Bowl Ring Tomorrow

There has been a Longhorn on 12 of the last 15 Super Bowl-winning teams

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: Could UT be a Landing Spot for Michigan Grad Transfer WR?

Wolverines receiver Tarik Black will have several big-name suitors, could the Longhorns be one of them?

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: Longhorn Assistant Coach Claps Back Hard at Aggie Fan on Twitter

Hand got the better of a Texas A&M fan in a short social media exchange

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Watch: Before he Coaches in the Super Bowl, Relive 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Catching Passes for the Longhorns

Before he donned the headset and followed in his dad's footsteps, Shanahan was catching passes on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Extend Offer to Katy Defensive Back (Watch Highlights)

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race to secure the services of second-generation standout Bobby Taylor

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: Major UT Recruiting Target Headed to Austin this Weekend for Visit

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw is visiting the Forty Acres just a few days days before National Signing Day

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Baseball: UT holds Annual Alumni Game

Ty Madden started and pitched four scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Second Half Surge Helps Horns Earn Important Win

Courtney Ramey and Donovan Williams provide second-half spark, and Longhorns use 11-0 run in final three minutes earn important Big 12 home win

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Get Wild Road Win at TCU

Texas holds on through crazy final minute to snap three-game skid

Chris Dukes

by

Davis1123

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2021 Safety (watch highlights)

Four-star safety Kaine Williams hails from Louisiana

Chris Dukes