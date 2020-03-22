LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: Local Five-Star Recruit Sets Decision Date

Chris Dukes

Elite five-star power forward Greg Brown III has set a commitment date. Brown will make his announcement on April 24.

The Austin, Texas (Vandegrift High School) native ranks as the No. 1 power forward, No. 1 player in the state of Texas and No. 9 overall player in the 2020 class according to 247Sports. 

Brown has offers from nearly every major Division I program with Memphis, Texas, Auburn and Kentucky all trending near the top of the list. 

Watching his film: Covering high school sports in the Austin area for the past few years, I've seen Brown play in person several times and he never disappoints. He plays even longer than his already-long 6-foot-9 frame, owns the boards and his vertical jump and hangtime are something you have to see to believe. Some players with Brown's size and athleticism can coast against inferior competition, but his motor never seems to stop. Add in deadly accuracy from beyond the arch (he shot 42 percent from three-point range this year) and you've got as close to the complete package at power forward as you can get. Barring an unforeseen circumstance like an injury Brown's trajectory is almost certainly to be a one-and-done player at Texas and then go on to become a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He's the kind of player who can elevate an entire program. 

Where Texas stands: Brown was really high on Texas all year, but a lot of that has to do with his closeness to Shaka Smart and his staff. The Longhorns have been silent about Smart's future as they have clearly had much bigger fish to fry over the past few days. We'll have to keep a close eye on what happens with the Texas staff and Brown's reaction to it. It's not likely that a new coach could come in and forge a relationship with Brown before he makes his choice, especially with in-person recruiting off the table for the immediate future. 

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 3 - T.J. Ford

Ford is one of only three men to have his jersey retired by the program

Tomer Barazani

by

GuitarGeorge

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Speedy Metroplex Receiver

Evan Stewart is a two-sport athlete with a ton of upside

Chris Dukes

Top Longhorns of All-Time in the NBA No. 4 - Avery Bradley

Bradley finds himself on a championship contender this season as a member of the Lakers

Tomer Barazani

by

Tomerbarazani

Texas Football: Tom Herman Sends First Message to Fans Since COVID-19 Outbreak

The Texas head coach took time to give back during these unique and trying times

Chris Dukes

Longhorn Fans Take to Twitter to Talk About Their Favorite Texas Football Memories

A dearth of sports in the middle of what would normally be March Madness has Texas fans reminiscing

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Plays That Defined the Longhorn Season No. 4

The Texas season might have gone much different had it not been for this play.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Five Moments That Defined the Longhorns 2019 Season - No. 5

Texas' season could have been drastically different had these moments gone different

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Report: Big 12 Still Discussing a Return to Spring Football Practice

According to recent remarks from Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, spring practice hasn't been completely removed from the table

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Bill Belichick Got Another Steal in Former Longhorn Adrian Phillips

Phillips is exactly the kind of heady player that thrives in the Patriots' system

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Colt McCoy Will be the Perfect Mentor for Daniel Jones

The Longhorn legend is headed to the New York Giants after signing a one-year, $2.25 million contract with $1.5 million upfront

Chris Dukes