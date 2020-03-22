Texas Basketball: Local Five-Star Recruit Sets Decision Date

Elite five-star power forward Greg Brown III has set a commitment date. Brown will make his announcement on April 24.

The Austin, Texas (Vandegrift High School) native ranks as the No. 1 power forward, No. 1 player in the state of Texas and No. 9 overall player in the 2020 class according to 247Sports.

Brown has offers from nearly every major Division I program with Memphis, Texas, Auburn and Kentucky all trending near the top of the list.

Watching his film: Covering high school sports in the Austin area for the past few years, I've seen Brown play in person several times and he never disappoints. He plays even longer than his already-long 6-foot-9 frame, owns the boards and his vertical jump and hangtime are something you have to see to believe. Some players with Brown's size and athleticism can coast against inferior competition, but his motor never seems to stop. Add in deadly accuracy from beyond the arch (he shot 42 percent from three-point range this year) and you've got as close to the complete package at power forward as you can get. Barring an unforeseen circumstance like an injury Brown's trajectory is almost certainly to be a one-and-done player at Texas and then go on to become a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He's the kind of player who can elevate an entire program.

Where Texas stands: Brown was really high on Texas all year, but a lot of that has to do with his closeness to Shaka Smart and his staff. The Longhorns have been silent about Smart's future as they have clearly had much bigger fish to fry over the past few days. We'll have to keep a close eye on what happens with the Texas staff and Brown's reaction to it. It's not likely that a new coach could come in and forge a relationship with Brown before he makes his choice, especially with in-person recruiting off the table for the immediate future.