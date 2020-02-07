Texas Basketball: Longhorns Welcome Texas Tech to the Frank Erwin Center

Game 23: Texas (14-8, 4-5 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech (14-8, 5-4 Big 12)

Saturday, February 8, 2020 - 3 p.m. Central

Frank Erwin Center (16,540) - Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. Chuckie Kempf (pxp) and Tim Welsh (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for an even more extensive listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: The Texas Longhorns lead overall, 86-60. Last meeting: Texas Tech 70-51 (March 4, 2019; Lubbock).

Notables

• SUCCESS AGAINST TECH IN AUSTIN: Texas has won 22 of the last 23 games against the Red Raiders in Austin entering Saturday's contest. Texas Tech snapped a 22-game streak in Austin by the Longhorns last year with a 68-62 victory.

• COLEMAN NEARS 1,000-POINT MARK: Junior G enters Saturday's game just 11 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point mark. He will become the 38th player in UT program history to reach the milestone.

• SIMS ON A ROLL: Junior F has averaged 15.5 ppg and 9.0 rpg in 30.5 mpg over the last two games. He has converted 15-of-17 (.882) field goals in this two-game stretch, including a tough road game at Lawrence, Kansas.

• WILLIAMS PROVIDES SPARK: Freshman G has averaged 8.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.0 apg and 1.0 spg in 20.7 mpg in the last three contests.