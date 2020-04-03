Texas Basketball: Major Longhorn Recruiting Target Named to SI All American Team

Vandegrift (Austin) High School prospect and major Texas recruiting target Greg Brown was recently named to the SI All American First Team.

Brown is currently considered by most to be the No. 1 player on the Longhorns recruiting board. He averaged 26.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game as a senior, leading his high school team to the regional quarterfinals in 2020.

Brown appears to have a strong relationship with Texas head basketball coach Shaka Smart and the university's recent decision to keep Smart was considered a boon for the Longhorns' chances of landing the high school superstar.

Why He’s an SI All-American: Want special? Brown has managed a double double for the last four years. This season he pumped in 26 points, 13 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game. For his career, Brown has managed 3,007 points, 1,493 rebounds, 476 blocks, 188 assists and 134 steals. He is, arguably, the best finisher in high school basketball, but lost in the poster dunks is Brown’s ability as a playmaker on both ends of the floor. His production reflects his true gifts.

What he said: “It’s a blessing for me to know that all the hardwood is paying off. This being the first team ever at a place like Sports Illustrated is just a blessing. Not many people can say they’re on the first team of something like this. It makes me want to work harder, honestly.”

You can check out the rest of the SI High School All American Team here.