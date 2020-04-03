LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: Major Longhorn Recruiting Target Named to SI All American Team

Chris Dukes

Vandegrift (Austin) High School prospect and major Texas recruiting target Greg Brown was recently named to the SI All American First Team. 

Brown is currently considered by most to be the No. 1 player on the Longhorns recruiting board. He averaged 26.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game as a senior, leading his high school team to the regional quarterfinals in 2020. 

Brown appears to have a strong relationship with Texas head basketball coach Shaka Smart and the university's recent decision to keep Smart was considered a boon for the Longhorns' chances of landing the high school superstar. 

Why He’s an SI All-American: Want special? Brown has managed a double double for the last four years. This season he pumped in 26 points, 13 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game. For his career, Brown has managed 3,007 points, 1,493 rebounds, 476 blocks, 188 assists and 134 steals. He is, arguably, the best finisher in high school basketball, but lost in the poster dunks is Brown’s ability as a playmaker on both ends of the floor. His production reflects his true gifts.

What he said: “It’s a blessing for me to know that all the hardwood is paying off. This being the first team ever at a place like Sports Illustrated is just a blessing. Not many people can say they’re on the first team of something like this. It makes me want to work harder, honestly.”

You can check out the rest of the SI High School All American Team here. 

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Won't Renew Contract for Women's Basketball Coach

The contract of Karen Aston, who led the Longhorn program for eight seasons, runs through Aug. 31 and will not be extended

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Doubles Time Allowed for Team Meetings

The conference extended its ban of in-person meetings, but agreed to give coaches more time with players through video conferencing

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant to Participate in "Players-Only" Tournament

The two time NBA Champion will take on other NBA players in a gaming tournament to be aired on ESPN

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: How Mack Brown Used Jerry Springer to Relax His Team Before BCS National Championship Game vs. USC

Mack Brown shares a fun story about helping his team relax before the 2006 Rose Bowl

Chris Dukes

Texas’ 2006 BCS Championship Game victory to be featured on ESPN tonight

ESPN is airing the Longhorns’ historic national championship win over No. 1 USC tonight from 7-10 p.m. CT.

Chris Dukes

Longhorns Extend Offer to Elite Florida Prospect

Jaheim Singletary is currently ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the 2022 class

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Four-Star Louisiana Cornerback

Jyaire Brown is currently being recruited by several SEC schools

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: SI Mock Draft: No Longhorns in the First Three Rounds

Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft thinks Texas players will have to wait for day three before being selected

Chris Dukes

Why Former Longhorn Eric Metcalf Should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Metcalf is one of the greatest all-purpose backs of all time

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Four-Star D-Lineman (Watch Highlights)

Texas has thrown its hat in the ring in the race for the services of Virginia defensive end Kelvin Gilliam

Chris Dukes