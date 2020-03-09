LonghornsCountry
Texas Basketball: Matt Coleman III Leads Longhorns' All-Big 12 Selections

Chris Dukes

Matt Coleman III highlighted a group of four Longhorns honored by the Big 12 as the league released its All-Conference team on Sunday. 

Coleman was a third-team selection after leading the Longhorns in scoring (12.7 points per game), steals (40) and assists (3.4 per game. He hit 39.5% from three-point range and scored in double figures 22 times to lead the team. 

Courtney Ramey, Jericho Sims and Andrew Jones were all honorable mention all-conference selections. 

Jones was second on the team in scoring with 11.5 points per contest. He was third in assists (1.9 per game) and steals (23). He scored 10 or more points 15 times this season and more than 20 points six times to lead the team. 

Ramey was second assists, rebounding, steals and minutes. He was the team's third-leading scorer with 10.9 points per game. 

Sims led the team in rebounds per game (8.2), was second in blocked shots (29) and fourth in points per game (9.7). He scored in double figures 13 times and had 10 or more rebounds eight times. He was honored despite missing the team's final seven games with a back injury. 

The Longhorns (19-2 overall, 9-9 conference) are the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament. They draw last year's league co-champ Texas Tech in a quarterfinals matchup on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Central Time. 

Texas currently sits on the bubble when it comes to NCAA Tournament teams. They are either the last four in or first four out in most current brackets. A couple of wins in the conference tournament would go a long way toward getting the Longhorns into the field of 68. 

Comments (3)
Davis1123
Davis1123

We don't need more guys to come back. What we need is our players to step up and play the way they did the last two weeks before Oklahoma State.

No. 1-3
ColtBennett
ColtBennett

Doubtful. Hopefully Kai Jones steps up though.

Smithy
Smithy

Any chance we get Sims back? Would be huge if we could.

The Forty Acres

