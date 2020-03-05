Texas Basketball: Notes From a Red River Thriller

Team

· Texas posted its fifth-consecutive Big 12 Conference win. This marked the first time UT has won five-consecutive league games since the Longhorns won seven-straight Big 12 games in the 2013-14 season (Jan. 11 – Feb. 4).

· Matt Coleman III’s three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in regulation proved to be the game-winner. It marked the first buzzer beater (made shot in the final four seconds) for the Longhorns since Kerwin Roach II converted a driving layup with 1.2 seconds remaining in a 65-64 home victory against Oklahoma State on Feb. 24, 2018.

· UT improved to 6-5 in true road games this season, including a 5-4 mark in Big 12 road contests.

· The Longhorns have now won 20 of the last 31 meetings in the series against OU.

· UT held the Sooners to 51 points on 28.0% FG shooting (14-50), including a 2-of-20 (.100) mark from three-point range. The 51 points marked a season low for OU (previous: 52 vs. Kansas on Jan. 14).

Texas limited Oklahoma to 25 points on 25.0% FG shooting (5-20), including a 0-of-8 mark from three-point range, in the second half.

The Longhorns posted a 41-40 edge on the glass. UT improved to 10-2 this year when outrebounding its opponent.

UT registered a 24-14 advantage in points in the paint and an 11-3 margin in bench scoring.

Matt Coleman III

· Topped the 20-point mark (game-high 21 points) for the fourth time this season (29 games) and the ninth time in his career (100 games)

· Tied his career high in FG made (9-15)

· Reached double figures in scoring for the 21st time this year and 54th time in his career

· Moved into sole possession of 32nd place on UT’s all-time scoring list (1,074)

Brock Cunningham

· Set his career high in rebounds (11), previous: 6 vs. West Virginia (Feb. 24)

· Reached double figures in rebounds for the first time in his career (15 games)

· Tied his career high in scoring (8 points), previous: 8 at Texas Tech (Feb. 29)

· Tied his career high in FG made (3-7), previous: 3 at Texas Tech (Feb. 29)

· Tied his career high in 3FG made (2-4), previous: 2 at Texas Tech (Feb. 29)

· Set his career high in minutes (32), previous: 22 at Texas Tech (Feb. 29)

Royce Hamm Jr.

· Reached double figures in rebounds (11) for the second time this year (29 games) and in his career (67 games)

· His 11 boards were one shy of his career high (12 vs. Central Michigan on Dec. 14, 2019)

· His 8 points were one shy of his season high (9 at Texas Tech on Feb. 29) and two shy of his career high (10 vs. UTA on Dec. 28, 2019)

· His 31 minutes played were one shy of his career high (32 at K-State on Feb. 22, 2020)

· Tied his career high in field goals made (4-8)