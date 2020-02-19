Texas Baseball: Longhorns Hot Start Continues with Win over UTSA

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Baseball scored five runs in the fourth and got five scoreless innings from the bullpen to secure a 6-2 win over UTSA Tuesday night in the home opener at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

pitched two innings of relief to pick up his second win of the season. He allowed just one hit and faced seven batters. pitched the final three innings and struck out four batters to record his first career save.

UTSA took an early lead with a run in the top of the first. The Roadrunners loaded the bases with nobody out, but Texas starter got a groundout and back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. Quintanilla pitched four innings and allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out five batters.

The Roadrunners made the lead 2-0 after some shaky defense by the Longhorns. A UTSA stolen base led back-to-back errant throws, allowing the run to come home.

After a slow start to the game, Texas exploded for five runs on four hits in the fourth to storm in front. started the inning with a bunt single and moved around to third with just one out. After walked, drove in the Longhorns' first run with a single to right field.

walked to load the bases before drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-run double off the wall in right field. Cameron Williams punctuated the inning with a pinch-hit two-run double to left.

Texas tacked on an insurance run in the seventh, with being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Ardoin finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in his second career start. Faltine had the one hit and RBI, but also made a handful of spectacular defensive plays.

UP NEXT

Texas is quickly back in action, hosting Lamar on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.