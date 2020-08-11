Texas Longhorns Offer Dallas-Area Big Man

Texas became the second Big 12 school to extend a scholarship offer to Garland center Zuby Ejiofor.

Ejiofor is ranked the No. 34 center and No. 16 player in the state of Texas according to 247Sports.

He already has an offer from TCU with more schools expected to follow.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pounder is exactly the kind of physical enforcer the Longhorns need on the inside to help compliment their myriad of outside shooters. His rebounding skills are on par with anyone in the 2022 class and he's just going to get better as he adds size and strength to his long frame.

Here's what Rivals.com had to say about seeing Ejiofor in person:

One of the players I was most looking forward to watching over the weekend was 2022 big man Zuby Ejiofor. The 6-foot-8 product of Garland (Texas) High produced in a big way at King of the South while playing with Beast Up 16U.

An explosive athlete who heads to the rim with bad intentions, Ejiofor is physically dominant at the U16 level as there few rising juniors who can contend with his strength, bounce and aggression. Yes, he loves to play like a bully. But, he doesn't have to rely on overpowering guys. He puts the ball on the floor, shows promise as a jump shooter and is an absolutely dominant rebounder.

The next time we update 2022's rankings you can be sure that Ejiofor will make an impressive debut.

