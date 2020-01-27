LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns: Players and Coaches Past and Present React to Kobe Bryant's Tragic Passing

Chris Dukes

Texas players and coaches past and present alike were among thousands of people to mourn the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. 

Bryant was tragically killed in a helicopter crash yesterday in California. His epic basketball career touched the lives of millions. 

Texas head basketball coach Shaka Smart offered his condolences and weighed in on Bryant's legacy. 

Football coaching legend Mack Brown also weighed in on Bryant's passing. 

Former Longhorn basketball players T.J. Ford were in shock. 

Bryant was an Olympic gold medalist, five-time NBA Champion, 18-time All Star and former NBA MVP. 

He also won an Academy Award for his work on the 2018 film Dear Basketball. 

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Basketball: How to Access Big12Now/ESPN+ Broadcasts

UT’s game at TCU on Wednesday night (7 p.m. CT) will be streamed on the Big12Now digital platform.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer First 2023 Prospect

Texas extends scholarship offer to running back Ruben Owens

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Baylor Hires UT Analyst For OC

Larry Fedora will leave his post as an analyst on the Longhorn staff to become Baylor's offensive coordinator

Chris Dukes

by

Jrn2019

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Find Spark, But Can't Complete Comeback Win

Longhorns come all the way back form 16 in the second half, but can't hold off LSU in a 69-67 loss

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorn Linebacker Undergoes Surgery, Will Miss Spring Practice

Ayodele Adeoye expected to undergo an procedure on his foot next week

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Watch: Texas Wide Receivers Coach Returns Kickoff for a Touchdown in Super Bowl XXIX

Texas assistant coach Andre Coleman had some serious wheels during his playing career

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Video: 2020 Early Enrollees Make Themselves at Home on the Forty Acres

Newest Texas football players show off new digs and channel "MTV Cribs"

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: One Main Reason Texas Isn't Rushing to Hire Final Assistant Coach

The Longhorns have ace recruiter Brian Carrington on the road helping to shore up the 2020 class

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer In-State Four-Star Quarterback

Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich makes his first big quarterback offer on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Add Wyoming, Texas State to Future Football Schedules

The Longhorns and Bobcats will meet for the first time since 1930

Chris Dukes