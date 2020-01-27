Texas Longhorns: Players and Coaches Past and Present React to Kobe Bryant's Tragic Passing

Texas players and coaches past and present alike were among thousands of people to mourn the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant was tragically killed in a helicopter crash yesterday in California. His epic basketball career touched the lives of millions.

Texas head basketball coach Shaka Smart offered his condolences and weighed in on Bryant's legacy.

Football coaching legend Mack Brown also weighed in on Bryant's passing.

Former Longhorn basketball players T.J. Ford were in shock.

Bryant was an Olympic gold medalist, five-time NBA Champion, 18-time All Star and former NBA MVP.

He also won an Academy Award for his work on the 2018 film Dear Basketball.