Texas Longhorns Secure Commitment from Iowa Point Guard

The Texas Longhorns landed a verbal commitment from 6-foot-5 Iowa point guard Emarion Ellis.

Ellis chose the Longhorns over offers from Bryant, Louisiana Tech, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Iowa.

He opened up on why he chose Texas shortly after committing to the Longhorns.

"I just felt that what I have at home and what I have with the Barnstormers, that is the kind of relationship I would have with Texas," Ellis told 247Sports. "Because of that I knew that Texas was the right place for me."

Ellis - who wanted to go to college far away from his home state of Iowa - was particularly impressed with Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart. He is coming into his time on the Forty Acres with a championship in mind.

"I want to help bring a championship to Texas," Ellis told 247Sports. "I am going to do everything the coaches ask of me. I know I need to get stronger, and they are going to help me with that. Texas is a big program, so they are going to ask me to do a lot. It is something I am ready for. I just want to do whatever is needed."

Ellis is the second commit for Smart in the 2021 class along with Raleigh, North Carolina's Keeyan Itejere.

