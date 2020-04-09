LonghornsCountry
Texas Recruiting: Major Longhorn Target Greg Brown III Included on SI's List of Uncommitted All Americans

Chris Dukes

Major Texas target Greg Brown III was recently included on a list of Sports Illustrated All Americans who have yet to commit to their future school of choice. 

The five-star prospect is a national top 10 player and McDonald's All American who has a chance to not only change a program's fortune but also go on to be an NBA Lottery Pick by next year. 

Ranked the No. 1 power forward, No. 1 player in the state of Texas and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports, Brown is a 6-foot-8, 195-pounder who can not only jump out of the gym but shows incredible range shooting the ball from the field. 

Brown currently has a top-five that includes Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan, Memphis and Texas. 

Not only did he play his high school ball just a few miles away from the Texas campus at Vandegrift, but Brown's close relationship with Smart and his staff is also seen as a major advantage. 

Many believe the' decision to keep head coach Shaka Smart puts the Longhorns in the lead in the race to land Brown's services.

Those who are anxiously awaiting Brown's decision won't have to wait much longer. He currently has a commitment date set for April 24

Texas Football: Chris Del Conte' Novel Coronavirus Contingencies Includes 'Nine Different Models'

The Texas athletic department is hoping for the best and bracing for the worst when it comes to the 2020 football season

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Big 12 Commissioner Has Concerns Over Whether There Will be a Full 2020 Season

Bob Bowlsby has cast some doubt on whether we'll see a 'full and robust football season' in 2020

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 3, B.J. Johnson

Johnson was part of one of the most talented receiver trios in school history

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: What Denzel Okafor's Return Means for the UT Offensive Line

Okafor's decision not to enter the transfer portal gives the Longhorns valuable depth

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer One of the Fastest Players in the Lone Star State

Brenan Thompson has been turning heads and earning a ton of offers through the spring after posting some blazing track times.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns, Aggies Make In-State DL's Top Two

The two rivals are at the top of the list for four-star defensive end Jordon Thomas

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Come in at No. 23 in SI's Way-Too-Early Top 25

Looking ahead to 2020-21, Texas earned a spot in Jeremy Woo's Way-Too-Early college hoops Top 25

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer First 2023 Quarterback

Tad Hudson may still be young, but doesn't look or play like a freshman

Chris Dukes

University of Texas President to Step Down

Gregory L. Fenves helped oversee the hiring of athletic director Chris Del Conte and football coach Tom Herman among other big athletic decisions

Chris Dukes

Can Texas Get to 10 Regular Season Wins? Draft Kings Thinks The Longhorns Are Awfully Close

Texas' win projection sits right on the cusp of what could be the team's first 10-win regular season since 2009

Chris Dukes