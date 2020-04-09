Texas Recruiting: Major Longhorn Target Greg Brown III Included on SI's List of Uncommitted All Americans

Major Texas target Greg Brown III was recently included on a list of Sports Illustrated All Americans who have yet to commit to their future school of choice.

The five-star prospect is a national top 10 player and McDonald's All American who has a chance to not only change a program's fortune but also go on to be an NBA Lottery Pick by next year.

Ranked the No. 1 power forward, No. 1 player in the state of Texas and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports, Brown is a 6-foot-8, 195-pounder who can not only jump out of the gym but shows incredible range shooting the ball from the field.

Brown currently has a top-five that includes Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan, Memphis and Texas.

Not only did he play his high school ball just a few miles away from the Texas campus at Vandegrift, but Brown's close relationship with Smart and his staff is also seen as a major advantage.

Many believe the' decision to keep head coach Shaka Smart puts the Longhorns in the lead in the race to land Brown's services.

Those who are anxiously awaiting Brown's decision won't have to wait much longer. He currently has a commitment date set for April 24

