Texas Soccer Announces 2020 Fall Schedule

Ten home matches, including contests against UCF, 2019 NCAA Third Round qualifier Kansas and "Red River Rival" Oklahoma, highlight the 2020 University of Texas fall soccer schedule released on Monday by head coach .

The 17-match regular-season slate includes five match-ups against opponents that earned bids into the 2019 NCAA Tournament Field of 64. Among those are NCAA Third Round qualifiers West Virginia and Kansas as well as Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU.

Times and television broadcast information for all Texas soccer matches will be released at a later date. This schedule is subject to change due to any COVID-19 concerns prior to the start of the campaign. Postseason information is also still being formulated at the time of this release.

After opening the slate with a home exhibition match against defending Conference USA Tournament champion North Texas (Aug. 14), the Longhorns begin their regular season campaign at Mike A. Myers Stadium against in-state foes UTSA (Aug. 20) and Texas State (Aug. 23).

Over Aug. 27-30, UT will host a four-team tournament (Baylor, Texas State, UCF, Rice) with the Longhorns slated to face UCF (Aug. 27) and Rice (Aug. 30).

After completing a season-long, five-match home stand by welcoming in New Mexico State (Sept. 6), the Burnt Orange & White venture out on the road for the first time in 2020 with trips to battle LSU (Sept. 10) and Abilene Christian (Sept. 13).

UT then returns home for three-straight contests, facing Utah Valley (Sept. 20) before opening its rugged Big 12 Conference campaign against Kansas State (Sept. 24) and Kansas (Sept. 27).

The league road schedule begins over Oct. 1-4 as Texas ventures to play at West Virginia (Oct. 1) and Iowa State (Oct. 4).

Other Big 12 road trips include visits to Texas Tech (Oct. 9), TCU (Oct. 22) and Oklahoma State (Oct. 29), while the Longhorns will host additional league matches against Baylor (Oct. 16) and Oklahoma (Oct. 25).

The Longhorns are expected to return 21 letter winners from last fall's 11-8-1 squad that advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. Those returnees combined to account for 26-of-35 goals (74%), 30-of-38 assists (79%) and 82-of-108 total points (76%) during the 2019 season as well as all 11 goalkeeping wins and seven shutouts between the pipes (goalkeepers and ).

Included among the numerous standouts coming back are 2019 United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-American midfielder (eight goals, eight assists) and 2019 All-Big 12 Conference selections midfielder (eight goals, nine assists) and defender (20 starts, two assists, part of seven defensive shutouts).