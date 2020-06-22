LonghornsCountry
Texas Softball Lands Transfer from Texas Tech

Longhorn Country Staff

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas head softball coach officially announced on Monday the signing of Texas Tech utility player Brianna Cantu (Sophomore/UTL/League City, Texas/Texas Tech/Clear Creek H.S.) to join the Longhorns program heading into the 2020-21 academic year.

BRIANNA CANTU

Position/Class: UTL/Sophomore

Hometown: League City, Texas

Previous College: Texas Tech

High School: Clear Creek H.S.

In her only season at Texas Tech, during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, Cantu appeared in 16 games for the Red Raiders with eight starts at either first base, third base or designated player. Her finest effort of the season came during a 9-5 win over Louisiana Tech (Feb. 8) as Cantu went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a career-high two doubles. She also registered high-profile starts against No. 15 Georgia and No. 1 Washington (career-high three walks), successfully reaching base five times by walk over seven combined plate appearances spanning the two match-ups. A four-year letter winner, Cantu was a four-time All-District 24-6A First Team choice and three-time all-county selection at Clear Creek High School. She was also a member of the student council while being a part of four different National Honor Societies.

The Longhorns finished 2020 ranked No. 1 in the country in a season that was abbreviated by COVID-19. 

Former Texas Longhorn DB Proposes 'Eyes of Texas' Compromise

2002 Thorpe Award finalist Rod Babers has an idea that would allow Texas fans to keep their song and still make changes to honor players of color.

Chris Dukes

by

IVCDub

Get to Know Latest Texas Basketball 2021 Commit Keeyan Itejere

On Monday morning, Shaka Smart and Texas Basketball secured an encouraging commitment from six-foot-nine big man Keeyan Itejere.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From Sharp-Shooting Big Man

The Longhorns have their first verbal commitment for the 2021 class in power forward Keeyan Itejere

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Baseball Celebrates Anniversary of National Title

The Longhorns defeated South Carolina to capture the program's 18th NCAA Championship on this day 18 years ago.

Chris Dukes

Charlie Strong's USF Tenure Under NCAA Investigation

A disappointing three-year tenure at the Forty Acres drove the former Texas coach out to the University of South Florida in 2017.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Staff Impresses Four-Star Colorado Tight End

Tight end recruiting target Gunner Helm raves about recent virtual visit

Chris Dukes

K-State Becomes First Big 12 Team to Suspend Football Activities Due to COVID-19

A total of 14 Wildcat football players have tested positive for the disease

Chris Dukes

Kevin Durant Donates $1 Million to Fight for Social Justice

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant and Degree Deodorant have teamed up to donate $1M to multiple organizations that will help teach kids how to use the power of sports to combat social issues.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Summer Enrollee Profile: Jaylan Ford

The outside linebacker is a talented pass rusher with tremendous upside

Chris Dukes

Incoming Texas Longhorns Freshman Cornerback Putting in Work Ahead of Season

A social media video shows Jahdae Barron working on foot speed as he prepares for the Longhorns' fall camp.

Chris Dukes