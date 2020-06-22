Texas Softball Lands Transfer from Texas Tech

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas head softball coach officially announced on Monday the signing of Texas Tech utility player Brianna Cantu (Sophomore/UTL/League City, Texas/Texas Tech/Clear Creek H.S.) to join the Longhorns program heading into the 2020-21 academic year.

BRIANNA CANTU

Position/Class: UTL/Sophomore

Hometown: League City, Texas

Previous College: Texas Tech

High School: Clear Creek H.S.

In her only season at Texas Tech, during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, Cantu appeared in 16 games for the Red Raiders with eight starts at either first base, third base or designated player. Her finest effort of the season came during a 9-5 win over Louisiana Tech (Feb. 8) as Cantu went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a career-high two doubles. She also registered high-profile starts against No. 15 Georgia and No. 1 Washington (career-high three walks), successfully reaching base five times by walk over seven combined plate appearances spanning the two match-ups. A four-year letter winner, Cantu was a four-time All-District 24-6A First Team choice and three-time all-county selection at Clear Creek High School. She was also a member of the student council while being a part of four different National Honor Societies.

The Longhorns finished 2020 ranked No. 1 in the country in a season that was abbreviated by COVID-19.

