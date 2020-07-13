The ‘Eyes of Texas’ is Set to Stay

LonghornsCountry
A month ago, Texas student-athletes came out with a unified message demanding changes for the upcoming fall semester, including the replacement of ‘The Eyes of Texas’ spirit song.

On Monday, the University of Texas released a statement titled: “A More Diverse and Welcoming Campus.”

Among many changes, Interim President Jay Hartzell decided to keep the ‘Eyes of Texas’ song:

“‘The Eyes of Texas,’” in its current form, will continue to be our alma mater. Aspects of its origin, whether previously widely known or unknown, have created a rift in how the song is understood and celebrated, and that must be fixed. It is my belief that we can effectively reclaim and redefine what this song stands for by first owning and acknowledging its history in a way that is open and transparent.”

The message continues, “Together, we have the power to define what the Eyes of Texas expect of us, what they demand of us, and what standard they hold us to now. ‘The Eyes of Texas’ should not only unite us, but hold all of us accountable to our institution’s core values. But we first must own the history. Only then can we reimagine its future, and I look forward to partnering with our campus community to do just that.”

‘The Eyes of Texas’ song is traditionally sung before and after every athletic event. In the future, players will have the option to not stay on the field when the song is being played.

Some other changes include the renaming of buildings, removal of statues, and furthering the programs that provide transformative opportunities for future Black leaders.

Texas Longhorns Make Top 5 List for Four-Star Tight End Demetrius Crownover

The Longhorns were included along with Texas A&M, Ohio State, Baylor and Nebraska.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Among Contenders for Elite Florida Cornerback

Defensive back Jaheim Singletary released a top 10 including the Texas Longhorns

Chris Dukes

UT Announces Campus Changes to Promote Racial Equality

The changes come in response to numerous requests from current and former student athletes

Chris Dukes

Texas AD Chris Del Conte Gives Update on Athletes' Return to the Forty Acres

The University of Texas vice president and athletic director praised his staff's implementation of COVID safety measures.

Chris Dukes

Junior Colleges Expected to Postpone Football Until the Spring

The NJCAA is considering moving its college football season to the spring in a move that will affect many Division I schools.

Chris Dukes

Wrongfully Convicted Greg Kelley Participates in Walk-On Tryout With the Texas Longhorns

Over six years ago, Greg Kelley, an 18-year-old at the time, was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He spent three years in prison before his innocence was finally proven in 2019.

Tomer Barazani

Why the Big 12 Should Offer Temporary Membership to Notre Dame, BYU

The league could ensure at least two more games for its members amid talk of conference-only seasons for the Power Five

Chris Dukes

Devin Duvernay Madden 21 Rookie Rating Released

The Baltimore Ravens selected the speedster with the 92nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Soccer Announces 2020 Fall Schedule

Longhorns to face five opponents that participated in the 2019 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Wide Receiver Commit Primed for Big Senior Year

Not a lot of people knew the name Casey Cain when he committed to Texas earlier this summer, but that may be about to change.

Chris Dukes