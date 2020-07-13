The ‘Eyes of Texas’ is Set to Stay

A month ago, Texas student-athletes came out with a unified message demanding changes for the upcoming fall semester, including the replacement of ‘The Eyes of Texas’ spirit song.

On Monday, the University of Texas released a statement titled: “A More Diverse and Welcoming Campus.”

Among many changes, Interim President Jay Hartzell decided to keep the ‘Eyes of Texas’ song:

“‘The Eyes of Texas,’” in its current form, will continue to be our alma mater. Aspects of its origin, whether previously widely known or unknown, have created a rift in how the song is understood and celebrated, and that must be fixed. It is my belief that we can effectively reclaim and redefine what this song stands for by first owning and acknowledging its history in a way that is open and transparent.”

The message continues, “Together, we have the power to define what the Eyes of Texas expect of us, what they demand of us, and what standard they hold us to now. ‘The Eyes of Texas’ should not only unite us, but hold all of us accountable to our institution’s core values. But we first must own the history. Only then can we reimagine its future, and I look forward to partnering with our campus community to do just that.”

‘The Eyes of Texas’ song is traditionally sung before and after every athletic event. In the future, players will have the option to not stay on the field when the song is being played.

Some other changes include the renaming of buildings, removal of statues, and furthering the programs that provide transformative opportunities for future Black leaders.