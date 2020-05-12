LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Three UT Teams Earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards

Longhorn Country Staff

INDIANAPOLIS — The Women’s Soccer, Men’s Tennis and Women’s Tennis teams at The University of Texas have earned Public Recognition Awards for their latest multi-year NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR), the NCAA announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The awards are given each year to teams scoring in the top 10 percent of all squads in their respective sport, based on their most recent multi-year Academic Progress Rates. The most recent APRs are multi-year rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

The NCAA tracks the classroom performance of student-athletes on every Division I sports team through its innovative APR, which provides an annual scorecard of academic achievement. The APR provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation in the calculation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance.

Full multi-year APRs for all Division I sports teams, including the teams receiving public recognition awards, will be announced Tuesday, May 19. That announcement will also include penalties for low-performing teams, teams subject to postseason ineligibility and head coach APRs.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Overpaid or Underpaid? Earl Thomas

Over the past decade, there hasn’t been another safety as dominant and as consistent as Earl Thomas. He was drafted in 2012 by the Seattle Seahawks and, in the following years, helped produce one of the best defenses in the history of the NFL.

Tomer Barazani

Is Former Longhorn Kevin Durant Ranked Too Low on ESPN's All Time NBA Players List?

Kevin Durant was named the 14th best player of all-time on ESPN’s recent list ranking the top 74 NBA players.INLINETwitter

Tomer Barazani

Four-Star Tight End High on Texas

The Longhorns are trying to land the services of big-framed East Texas tight end Dametrious Crownover

Chris Dukes

Texas Head Coach Tom Herman Comments on Transfer Receiver From Michigan

The Texas coach made a statement on new receiver Tarik Black

Chris Dukes

by

UT2020

No. 1 Ranked 2020 RB Bijan Robinson Coming to Texas to 'Make a College Football Playoff'

Robinson cites his strong relationship with running backs coach Stan Drayton as a major reason for coming to the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

by

Mas0n12

Texas Officially Adds Final Piece of 2020 Recruiting Class

The Longhorns' 2020 class is now complete with the signing of Jahdae Barron

Chris Dukes

Latest Commitment Has Longhorns Knocking on the Door of a Top 10 Class Ranking

Another recruiting win over the weekend has Texas up three spots in the latest 247 Sports class rankings

Chris Dukes

Longhorns a Finalist in the Race to Land Four-Star LB

Texarkana's Clayton Smith included the Longhorns in his list of top six schools

Chris Dukes

Zach Evans to TCU Could Have Major Impact on the Big 12

The Horned Frogs just added major firepower to their offense

Chris Dukes

Overpaid or Underpaid? - Jordan Hicks

Featuring an unstoppable motor, quick striking speed and a robust size, Jordan Hicks had all the features to be a premier player in college and in the pros.

Tomer Barazani