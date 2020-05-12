Three UT Teams Earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards

INDIANAPOLIS — The Women’s Soccer, Men’s Tennis and Women’s Tennis teams at The University of Texas have earned Public Recognition Awards for their latest multi-year NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR), the NCAA announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The awards are given each year to teams scoring in the top 10 percent of all squads in their respective sport, based on their most recent multi-year Academic Progress Rates. The most recent APRs are multi-year rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

The NCAA tracks the classroom performance of student-athletes on every Division I sports team through its innovative APR, which provides an annual scorecard of academic achievement. The APR provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation in the calculation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance.

Full multi-year APRs for all Division I sports teams, including the teams receiving public recognition awards, will be announced Tuesday, May 19. That announcement will also include penalties for low-performing teams, teams subject to postseason ineligibility and head coach APRs.

