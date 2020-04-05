TMG Sports
Top Stories
Chris Dufresne
Tony Barnhart
Herb Gould

NCAA Courtside Memories, No. 3: KU's Mario Chalmers Shoots Down Memphis

Chris Dufresne

I remember Kansas defeating Memphis that Monday night in April, 2008, as much as people in San Antonio remember the Alamo.

I remember Kansas guard Sherron Collins doing 55 in a school zone as he zigged, then zagged, toward NCAA history at the Alamodome.

I remember Memphis being up, 63-60, with 10 seconds left and me (and half the nation) screaming that Memphis needed to foul Collins in this situation.

It's the age-old conundrum facing coaches ever since the inception of the three-point shot.

If you have a three-point lead late, fouling the opposition in the bonus almost guarantees you possession with the lead.

Some important coaches, though, including the likes of Phil Jackson, prefer to take their chances in the situation.

I have never accepted that notion, no matter how loudly Jackson's 11 NBA titles bark back at me.

I still think fouling Collins that night in San Antonio was the right play.

I remember Memphis Coach John Calipari saying his Tigers were trying to foul Collins but the problem was they couldn't catch him in time.

I remember Collins making a cut-move in the backcourt and then barreling down the middle where he almost lost the ball before somehow ditching the ball to Mario Chalmers, who was moving right to left across your dial .

I was sitting left of center court, while Chalmers was angling to the top of the key.

I was on the other side of the right-court action, but in perfect position to see Chalmers rise in the night and let loose his three-pointer.

It was if the ball could gave come off my right hand.

Swish!

The game Calipari and Memphis should have won spilled into an exciting overtime period in which Kansas ultimately pulled away and won, 75-68.

Memphis should have won?

Oh yeah. Lost in Chalmers' glory to some is the fact Memphis led by nine points with 2:12 remaining in regulation.

Truth is no team with Calipari as coach and Derrick Rose as starring guard should blow a nine-point lead in the NCAA title game.

Calipari and Rose probably still have recurring nightmares about the final two minutes.

"I take full responsibility," Calipari said after the game. "I'm proud of them. I'm disappointed in myself."

With 10 seconds left, in fact, Memphis led by two with Rose at the free throw line. Two makes almost cinches victory for the Tigers but the front-end of Rose's first try rattled in and out. Rose made the second attempt, setting the stage for "Mario's Moon Shoot."

        

Comments

Chris Dufresne

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Courtside Memories, No. 4: UCLA Rallies from 17 Down To Defeat 'Zags

Adam Morrison leaves it all on the floor after loss

Chris Dufresne

College football

What will college football look like when it resumes. AAC commissioner Mike Aresco has some interesting thoughts.

Mark Blaudschun

A Spring Football Game Rutgers Would Rather Forget

In 1996, Rutgers Lost Its Spring Football Game To An Alumni Team

Tom Luicci

NCAA Courtside Memories, No. 5: Rhode Island Blows Lead; Harrick Blows Gasket

Rhode Island led Stanford by six points with a minute left in 1998 regional final

Chris Dufresne

His daily SEC Network show serves as a respite for fans whose sports and lives have been upended by the coronavirus

Tony Barnhart

The miracle on ice before The Miracle on Ice: For sheer will and drama, nothing tops Wisconsin's comeback from 4-0 deficit in 1973 NCAA hockey Final Four.

Herb Gould

NCAA Courtside Memories, No. 6. Louisville Wins It All But Later Asked To Vacate

Cardinals' 2013 championship voided after school is hit with major NCAA sanctions

Chris Dufresne

Liberty U is open for business again, much to the surprise of lots of people.

While the ongoing ever expanding coronavirus pandemic has shut down most of the country, Liberty U is open for business

Mark Blaudschun

It's been 37 years, but N.C. State's win over Houston stills rates as the biggest Final Four upset of all time

Tony Barnhart

NCAA Courtside Memories, No. 7: Not All The Games Were Great

Not all NCAA games are memorable and here are two games to prove it

Chris Dufresne