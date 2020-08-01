TMG Sports
Top Stories
Chris Dufresne
Herb Gould
Tony Barnhart

Irish-ACC Alliance Makes Perfect Sense in This Covid-19 Storm

Notre Dame football players gather for Black Lives Matter rally.

Herb Gould

 Yes, the news that Notre Dame, which has staunchly maintained its independence, has agreed to play football as a member of the ACC this fall is momentous.

But it will be a bigger deal if college football games actually are played this fall.

It’s good that college football officials continue to plan for scenarios in which the season can happen despite the perils of Coronavirus. That’s what they should do. The sport is so important on so many levels.

That said, the way this pandemic is going, the college football season is ``hanging by a thread,’’ as one Big Ten official told the Chicago Tribune. 

Even without fans, a college football game is a gathering of hundreds of people. And.most college football games are played at state universities.

Despite the pressure to play, governors, not college football people, are likely to make the final call. And that call is not looking promising in many states, including key college-football-loving states that are among the states hardest hit by the pandemic.

And if they are out, how does college football go on?

That said, let’s assume the unlikely. . . that there is a college football season.

What are the implications of ND becoming an ACC member this season?

First, it was a smart and practical move. The Irish easily could have cobbled together an independent schedule. But it undoubtedly would have been overloaded with lesser opponents who would have made ND’s path to the national championship a very tricky deal.

If Power Five schools cut out nonconference games, building a national championship resume becomes an almost impossible task for the Irish.

And playing for the national championship, everyone knows, is what Notre Dame is all about.

And so, while the headlines say, ``Notre Dame joins a conference,’’ the bottom line is: Notre Dame did what it had to do in the best interest of its national-championship goal.

It’s a one-year deal in an unprecedented time.

That also applies to the financial arrangement, in which the Irish will pool television revenue with ACC.

That also applies to moving the Navy game to South Bend to keep that historic series intact. (The ACC has mandated that nonconference games be played in states that have ACC members.) The Midshipmen can be compensated in future seasons for giving up their 2020 home game.

With marquee games against Wisconsin, USC and Stanford already shelved because the Big Ten and Pac-12 aren’t playing nonconference games, what choice did Notre Dame have? Even the Arkansas tuneup has been lost in the SEC’s conference-games-only mandate.

The road to the national championship does not go through the MAC and the American Athletic Conference.

ND already been scheduled to play six ACC opponents, including Clemson. Adding four more to provide shelter in this Covid-19 storm made perfect sense.

The real issue that remains, though, is this: Will college football even be played this fall?

Comments

Herb Gould

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A JERSEY GUY:   CFB leadership lacking unity

College football is suffering from a breakdown in commmunication at the highest levels

Mark Blaudschun

Lou Henson, 88: An Illini Legend for Far More than Basketball Success

Henson made Illinois a force as a coach. And remained a beloved ambassador in retirement.

Herb Gould

The SEC would be giving up 12 high profile games with ACC and Big 12 opponents in order to play a 10-game conference-only schedule

The SEC would be giving up 12 high-profile games with ACC and Big 12 opponents in order  to play a 10-game conference-only schedule

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: A Legacy Move For Swofford

John Swofford wanted his last move as ACC commissioner to be a big one. It may be.

Mark Blaudschun

With College Football, and This Whole Virus Thing, Still a Lot to Learn

What looked like a positive step, the return of baseball, quickly looks risky.

Herb Gould

The conferences have been working since March to determine if there will be a 2020 college football season. Decision time is here.

Tony Barnhart

ACC Presidents meet on Wednesday and will discuss several scheduling options. But first they must give the green light for the 2020 season.

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: ND as a full ACC member? Don't bet on it. ND vs. Navy in Sept? Book It.

Notre Dame playing a 10-game ACC schedule is a long shot. ND playing 8 ACC games plus two others should happen.

Mark Blaudschun

Rooting for the Angels. And a Gone-Too-Soon Angels Fan.

Chris Dufresne is the only Angels fan I have ever known. That's enough to make me an Angels fan.

Herb Gould

G5 conferences have 45 games pending against the SEC, ACC, and Big 12. What if they decide to play "conference only" schedules

Tony Barnhart