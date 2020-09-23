SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneTony BarnhartMark Blaudschunherb-gouldTMG Maven
Search

ND-Wake Forest Postponed. Rescheduling Won't Be Easy.

Herb Gould

The absence of seven players in Notre Dame’s 52-0 blowout of South Florida raised concerns. And now the problem has become even more serious.

The Irish announced that their game Saturday at Wake Forest has been postponed due to the Coronavirus.

``A total of 94 COVID-19 tests were administered to Notre Dame Football student-athletes on Monday,’’ ND said in a statement. ``Of those 94, there were seven positive tests, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler. Those seven student-athletes are in isolation and their close contacts have been/are being identified.’’

ND has paused all football-related activities until further testing is completed. Combined with last week’s testing results, a total of 13 players are currently in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.

Initial hopes that the game could be rescheduled for Oct. 3, an open date for both teams, now seem unlikely. The number of Irish players in quarantine is expected to grow, Bryan Driskell, who covers Notre Dame for SI.com, reported.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” ND coach Brian Kelly said. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully. “We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we'll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”

If Notre Dame is unable to play on Oct. 3, rescheduling becomes more complicated. ND’s other open date is Nov. 21, when Wake Forest is scheduled to play at Duke. The Blue Devils are not scheduled to play this Saturday, but there is no indication that a Duke-Wake Forest game this week, which would a logistical nightmare, is being considered.

That leaves Notre Dame and the ACC with complicated options, Driskell reported.

Pushing the Wake Forest game back to Dec. 12 might end up being the most practical. Then again, with more postponements always looming, scheduling this fall figures to be an intricate puzzle. And with Dec. 12 as the last rescheduling option, officials are likely to want to keep it open if they can for future postponements.

Comments

herb-gould

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UMass FB in the Fall could be an FCS schedule

UMass reversed itself by announcing it intended to play football games this fall—but who will be the Minutemen's opponents?

Mark Blaudschun

SEC Football is Back to Ease Burden on Not-Ready-for-Primetime ACC and Big 12

SEC entry into pandemic football should give season a needed boost.

Herb Gould

TMG NEWSMAKER OF THE WEEK:  D'Eriq King

Miami QB D'Eriq King has given the Hurricanes' a presence at QB

Mark Blaudschun

Luicci's College Football Plus: Week 2

Nebraska whines, Navy Makes History And We Finally Get The SEC Back

Tom Luicci

Big Ten Releases New Schedule with Oct. 24 Start

Big Ten unveils no-bye schedule to start Oct. 24

Herb Gould

College Football Picks Week 2 from Tony Barnhart

Tony Barnhart was 4-2 against the spread in his College Football Picks Week 1. He takes a look at Week 2.

Tony Barnhart

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 2

ACC Teams Continue To Dominate The Attention Nationally With Key Games

Tom Luicci

A JERSEY GUY Pick Six: Week 2

Ho hum, another .500 start, but we will take it.

Mark Blaudschun

The Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 2

College football Week 2 picks from Herb Gould

Herb Gould

ND-Clemson Watch, Week 2: Irish Up, But Not as Much as Tigers

ACC favorites Clemson & Notre Dame aim to build on openers in Week 2

Herb Gould