ND-Wake Forest Postponed. Rescheduling Won't Be Easy.

The absence of seven players in Notre Dame’s 52-0 blowout of South Florida raised concerns. And now the problem has become even more serious.

The Irish announced that their game Saturday at Wake Forest has been postponed due to the Coronavirus.

``A total of 94 COVID-19 tests were administered to Notre Dame Football student-athletes on Monday,’’ ND said in a statement. ``Of those 94, there were seven positive tests, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler. Those seven student-athletes are in isolation and their close contacts have been/are being identified.’’

ND has paused all football-related activities until further testing is completed. Combined with last week’s testing results, a total of 13 players are currently in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.

Initial hopes that the game could be rescheduled for Oct. 3, an open date for both teams, now seem unlikely. The number of Irish players in quarantine is expected to grow, Bryan Driskell, who covers Notre Dame for SI.com, reported.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” ND coach Brian Kelly said. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully. “We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we'll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”

If Notre Dame is unable to play on Oct. 3, rescheduling becomes more complicated. ND’s other open date is Nov. 21, when Wake Forest is scheduled to play at Duke. The Blue Devils are not scheduled to play this Saturday, but there is no indication that a Duke-Wake Forest game this week, which would a logistical nightmare, is being considered.

That leaves Notre Dame and the ACC with complicated options, Driskell reported.

Pushing the Wake Forest game back to Dec. 12 might end up being the most practical. Then again, with more postponements always looming, scheduling this fall figures to be an intricate puzzle. And with Dec. 12 as the last rescheduling option, officials are likely to want to keep it open if they can for future postponements.