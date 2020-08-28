The Gould Standard: No. 12 LSU

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ And here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

Now comes the next challenge for Ed Orgeron, who assumed a lofty perch in the crowded field of accomplished SEC coaches by guiding the Tigers to a dramatic national championship last season. . . Reloading.

Despite having 14 players drafted by NFL teams last spring, LSU has enough talent to create serious expectations this fall. But some newcomers will need to mature quickly in this unprecedented virus-shortened season.

Key among them: Junior QB Myles Brennan, who replaces Heisman winner Joe Burrow, who had one of the best seasons any quarterback ever had anywhere. Brennan had been expected to be LSU's quarterback in 2018 before Burrow transferred in from Ohio State. He has been patiently honing his skills since then.

“It’s my time,” Brennan told Harrison Valentine at SI.com's LSU Country. “I fully understand that. And I’m going to do everything in my power to take full advantage of that.”

On defense, former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini replaces coordinator Dave Aranda, who is Baylor’s new head coach. Pelini, who was LSU’s defensive coordinator under Les Miles in 2005-07 before being hired by the Cornhuskers, is installing a 4-3 defense with five returning starters.

An Oct. 17 trip to Florida in Game 4 looks like the first barometer of Orgeron’s reloading skills.