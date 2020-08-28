SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

The Gould Standard: No. 12 LSU

Herb Gould

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ And here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

Now comes the next challenge for Ed Orgeron, who assumed a lofty perch in the crowded field of accomplished SEC coaches by guiding the Tigers to a dramatic national championship last season. . . Reloading.

Despite having 14 players drafted by NFL teams last spring, LSU has enough talent to create serious expectations this fall. But some newcomers will need to mature quickly in this unprecedented virus-shortened season.

Key among them: Junior QB Myles Brennan, who replaces Heisman winner Joe Burrow, who had one of the best seasons any quarterback ever had anywhere. Brennan had been expected to be LSU's quarterback in 2018 before Burrow transferred in from Ohio State. He has been patiently honing his skills since then.

“It’s my time,” Brennan told Harrison Valentine at SI.com's LSU Country. “I fully understand that. And I’m going to do everything in my power to take full advantage of that.”

On defense, former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini replaces coordinator Dave Aranda, who is Baylor’s new head coach. Pelini, who was LSU’s defensive coordinator under Les Miles in 2005-07 before being hired by the Cornhuskers, is installing a 4-3 defense with five returning starters.

An Oct. 17 trip to Florida in Game 4 looks like the first barometer of Orgeron’s reloading skills.

Comments

Herb Gould

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With quarterback Bo Nix returning and Chad Morris calling the plays, can the Tigers get back into the hunt for the SEC West?

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: No. 12 Pittsburgh

The scheduling change caused by COVID-19 may be Pitt's biggest obstacle to a double digit win season.

Mark Blaudschun

Greg Sankey needs to Lead New College Football Season

CFB not Ready to Start a Season, but if it does, Sankey needs to Lead the Way

Mark Blaudschun

Luicci's List: No. 13 Tennessee

Vols finished strong in 2019 but face tough slate in 2020

Tom Luicci

A JERSEY GUY: No. 13 Cincinnati

The Bearcats are ready to make the next move--which is to the Top of the AAC--and beyond.

Mark Blaudschun

If a 2020 National Champion is Crowned, it Should be Marked with an Exclamation Point, not an Asterisk

Winning a championship in this environment would rank with some of the greatest achievments in the history of college football.

Tony Barnhart

N.C. State Postponement, Alabama Surge Have College Football on Edge

As season nears, virus threats to college football continue to mount.

Herb Gould

The Gould Standard: No. 13 Texas

Longhorns take aim at Sooners' stranglehold on Big 12

Herb Gould

After winning seven of its final eight games last season, is Tennessee ready to challenge Georgia and Florida in the SEC East?

After winning seven of its final eight games last season, is Tennessee ready to challenge Georgia and Florida in the SEC East?

Tony Barnhart

Create Athletic Dorms--Now

If College Football officials are serious about playing this season AND protecting their athletes they need to start an isolation process

Mark Blaudschun