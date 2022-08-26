Mr. CFB: Alabama And Georgia Will Meet Again For The CFP National Championship
Well, friends. It’s almost time.
It just doesn’t seem that long ago we were in Indianapolis watching Georgia win its first national championship in 41 years with a 33-18 win over Alabama.
The 2022 season starts on Saturday and it looks like Georgia and Alabama will be in the discussion again.
Remember that the CFP national semifinals will be on Dec. 31 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. The national championship game will be on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
So here, for better or worse, are Mr. CFB’s projections for the 2022 post-season. I picked Georgia to win it all last season. Could the Bulldogs repeat?
Read on, my friends.
THE CFP BOWLS
National Semifinals, Dec. 31
PEACH BOWL
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Clemson
FIESTA BOWL
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Georgia
OTHER CFP BOWLS
Read More
ORANGE BOWL, Dec. 30
Miami vs. Notre Dame
SUGAR BOWL, Dec. 31
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State
COTTON BOWL, January 2
Oklahoma vs. Houston
ROSE BOWL, January 2
Michigan vs. Utah
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Jan. 9, 2023 in Los Angeles
Alabama vs. Georgia
NATIONAL CHAMPION
Georgia