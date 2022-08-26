Skip to main content
Mr. CFB: Alabama And Georgia Will Meet Again For The CFP National Championship

Georgia's Kirby Smart and Alabama's Nick Saban have met twice for the CFP national championship, each winning one game. The third time could be the charm in 2022. Photo by Jason Getz/USA Today.

These two powerhouses will also play for the SEC championship on Dec. 3.

Well, friends. It’s almost time.

It just doesn’t seem that long ago we were in Indianapolis watching Georgia win its first national championship in 41 years with a 33-18 win over Alabama.

The 2022 season starts on Saturday and it looks like Georgia and Alabama will be in the discussion again.

Remember that the CFP national semifinals will be on Dec. 31 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. The national championship game will be on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

So here, for better or worse, are Mr. CFB’s projections for the 2022 post-season. I picked Georgia to win it all last season. Could the Bulldogs repeat?

Read on, my friends.

THE CFP BOWLS

National Semifinals, Dec. 31

PEACH BOWL

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Clemson

FIESTA BOWL

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Georgia

OTHER CFP BOWLS

ORANGE BOWL, Dec. 30

Miami vs. Notre Dame

SUGAR BOWL, Dec. 31

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

COTTON BOWL, January 2

Oklahoma vs. Houston

ROSE BOWL, January 2

Michigan vs. Utah

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Jan. 9, 2023 in Los Angeles

Alabama vs. Georgia

NATIONAL CHAMPION

Georgia

