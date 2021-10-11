No fancy introductions needed here. That’s because we’re going straight to the point.

Brothers and sisters, we learned a helluva lot in Week 6 of college football:

1—Oct. 9, 2021 was the best college football Saturday—ever.

Ever.

Hyperbole? I think not:

It started at Noon with the Red River Rivalry in Dallas. Oklahoma trailed by 21 and came back to win 55-48 on a 33-yard touchdown run by Kennedy Brooks with three seconds left.

In the 4 o’clock hour Ole Miss and Arkansas played one of the best shootouts in the history of the SEC. Arkansas scored with no time left on the clock to make it 52-51, Ole Miss. Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman went for two and the pass was incomplete. It was still a great call.

Also in the afternoon No. 4 Iowa rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat No. 3 Penn State 23-20. The fans at Kinnick Stadium stormed the field.

And, in the perfect nightcap, Texas A&M’s Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired as the Aggies beat No. 1 Alabama 41-38 and snapped the Crimson Tide’s 19-game winning streak.

You’re welcome to go search for a better Saturday in our college football history. Maybe championship Saturday of 2007 when No. 1 Missouri and No. 2 West Virginia both lost, which opened the door for LSU to win the national title.

But for me, this was No. 1.

There is simply no other game like college football.

2—Georgia is the most complete team I have seen this season.

I put together my first set of rankings of the season for a speech in June. I had Georgia at No. 1 then. I have seen nothing since to change my mind. The Bulldogs went on the road and beat Auburn 34-10 with their backup quarterback, Stetson Bennett IV.

And you know what? Stetson Bennett can be QB1 for this team. He can make every throw in this offense and, to be perfectly candid, he’s earned the right to be the starter.

But it could be argued that Georgia can’t win it all without JT Daniels at quarterback.

We’ll find out a lot on Saturday when the No. 1 Bulldogs host No. 11 Kentucky (6-0). Georgia is No. 1 for the first time since 2008.

3—A word of warning to Alabama’s future opponents. This is where Nick Saban does some of his best work.

First of all, give credit to Texas A&M. The Aggies had lost two straight to Arkansas and Mississippi State. Jimbo Fisher’s team fought back when Alabama was making its run. It was quite a birthday present for Fisher, who turned 56 on Saturday.

Alabama can still reach all of its goals but now the Crimson Tide has no margin for error. Saban can coach his team with a sense of urgency, something he has done well in the past.

Remember this: Saban has won seven national championships. Only two of those teams (2009, 2020) were undeated.

Just sayin’.

4—Ed Orgeron is in trouble.

It’s one thing to lose. It’s another thing not to compete. And LSU really didn’t compete against Kentucky. The score was Kentucky 42, LSU 21 and based on what I saw it wasn’t that close.

LSU is now 8-8 since winning the national championship in 2019. That ain't going to cut it in Baton Rouge.

Two weeks ago the Tigers beat Mississippi State but barely, 28-25. They lost at home to Auburn, 24-19. Then they got pushed around by Kentucky to the tune of 330 yards rushing. And nobody—not even Alabama—is supposed to push LSU around.

After the game Orgeron said he was "surprised" by the Kentucky running game. That statement is surprising given the fact that Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez leads the SEC in rushing at 124.20 yards per game.

And the rest of the schedule does not look kind. Starting Saturday LSU faces Florida at home, Ole Miss on the road, Alabama on the road, Arkansas at home, ULM at home and Texas A&M at home.

Ouch.

5—The light is coming on at Tennessee.

Tennessee shocked us all when the Volunteers went to Missouri and dominated 62-24 on Oct. 2.

Saturday they followed it up with a 45-20 victory over South Carolina that was 35-7 at halftime.

It was another good performance by Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker who threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns while running for 66 more yards and another touchdown. Hooker has thrown for at least two touchdowns in Tennessee’s last five games.

Now things get difficult for the Volunteers (4-2) who have Ole Miss and Georgia at home plus Alabama and Kentucky on the road in the next five weeks.

Saturday’s game with Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium promises to be very entertaining.