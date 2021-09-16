Extra Points: Is time to let UCLA and Michigan return from the CFP Wilderness?

Could the Bruins (2-0) and the Wolverines (2-0) actually get into the playoff discussion if they keep winning?

Mr. CFB (Tony Barnhart) and A Jersey Guy (Mark Blaudschun) both love college football, but their viewpoints are often different.

We at TMG are going to explore that each week

Topic: Both UCLA and Michigan have made it into the AP Top 25. At some point will it be okay to bring them back into the CFP discussion?

Mr. CFB

Here's the deal, Jersey Guy. I believe everybody is entitled to a second chance if they are willing to work for it. UCLA and Michigan aren't there yet but they are moving in the right direction.

Let's take UCLA first. The Bruins of Chip Kelly were most impressive in their 38-27 win over LSU in Pasadena on Sept. 4. Now this is not a vintage LSU team—at least not yet. But what impressed me was that Kelly had no back down in this game. He lined up his guys and dominated the line of scrimmage. SEC teams are not used to that.

So as of Sunday UCLA was ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press media poll. I like the quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who completed 9 of 16 passes for 260 yards against some of the best secondary players in the country.

The path is there for the Bruins, who host Fresno State on Saturday and then Stanford and Arizona State. Get to 5-0 and we'll talk.

Michigan is another story. The Wolverines beat what looks like a bad Washington team 31-10. But I did like the fact that without their great receiver, Ronnie Bell (out for the season with a knee injury), Michigan had two backs to go for over 100 yards. I also like the fact that when the game was dragging, Coach Jim Harbaugh rolled the dice and faked a punt from his own territory. It worked.

Michigan has two home games with Northern Illinois and Rutgers before going to Wisconsin. Again, get to 5-0 and we'll let you come in from the CFP cold.

A Jersey Guy