Mr. CFB: Five Reasons Georgia Will Beat TCU

The boys in Vegas have installed Georgia as a 12 ½ point favorite in Monday’s CFP championship game with No. 4 TCU. That point spread seems a little rich for a national championship game but you never know when the teams are this explosive. Remember that TCU leads the nation with 21 plays of 50 yards more.

Still, I like Georgia to repeat as national champions and become the fourth team to win back-to-back titles since 1992. Nebraska (1994-95), USC (2003-2004), and Alabama (2010-11),

He we go. Five reasons Georgia will beat TCU.

1—Stetson Bennett IV: Georgia’s former walk-on quarterback has played in three CFP games. He is 3-0 in those games and was also named the MVP in all three. Last Saturday against Ohio State Bennett completed 10 of 12 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally Georgia to a 42-41 victory. As long as No. 13 is healthy, Georgia has a chance.

2—Jalen Carter: Georgia’s superb defensive tackle has the ability to disrupt the opposing defensive line on every play. The key for TCU is to buy quarterback Max Duggan enough time to make explosive plays in the passing game and with his feet. I think Carter will have a monster game and have Duggan running for cover.

3—Brock Bowers: The scary thing about Bowers is that he gets better and better each week. He leads the team in catches with 56. He is the only player in the country with a rushing touchdown for 75 yards and a touchdown reception of 75 yards. He is a matchup nightmare. And did we mention the fact that he is a helluva blocker?

4—A very underrated running game. Bennett would be the first to tell you that the Georgia passing game is set up by a running game that doesn’t get the credit it deserves. Kenny McIntosh has been on fire since a career-high 143 yards at Kentucky. He has a team high 779 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Daijun Edwards is an elusive inside runner with 739 yards total and a 5.5 average. Kendall Milton has 559 yards and is capable of a huge game.

5—Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff: After losing 15 players (five in the first round) to the NFL Draft not a lot of people thought Georgia could come back and be in this position. But Smart, in his seventh season, has done a masterful job in managing this roster and getting them ready to play each week. OC Todd Monken has been brilliant, getting the most from Bennett and the other talent at hand.

Georgia is simply at well-coached football team and a very complete football team.

Final score: Georgia 42, TCU 27