Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 13

Talk about not being able to live with prosperity.

After back-to-back weeks of 5-1 it looked like I was headed to a strong finish.

But a crazy weekend did a number on my picks as we finished with a crowd-pleasing record of 1-4-1. The carnage included:

Georgia won 16-6 over Kentucky but did not cover 22 ½.

Tennessee not only didn’t cover 21 ½, they got taken to the woodshed by South Carolina, 63-38.

I took Florida and gave 14 ½ against Vanderbilt but the Commodores beat the Gators straight up 31-24.

My only winner was Arkansas, who got 2 ½ against Ole Miss. From what I saw Ole Miss didn’t want to be there and the Hogs won 42-27.

I took TCU and gave 2 ½ points against Baylor. TCU won by only one, 29-28, on a field goal at the buzzer.

The long and short of it is that we’re 34-31-1 against the spread.

We have two Saturdays left to make amends. So, let’s start right now:

South Carolina getting 14 ½ at CLEMSON

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler played the game of his life (438 yards passing, six touchdowns) in a 63-38 beatdown of No. 5 Tennessee in Columbia. I don’t see South Carolina beating its state rival on the road, but the Gamecocks will keep it closer than the experts think. I’ll take South Carolina and the points.

Auburn getting 21 ½ at ALABAMA

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, is now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach. But here comes the Iron Bowl where Alabama is favored by 21 ½ points. I think the Tigers will hang in there for a half only to see Alabama put on a surge and take control of the game midway through the third quarter. I’ll take Alabama and give the 21 ½.

LSU giving 9 ½ at TEXAS A&M

The Tigers are headed to the SEC championship game next week where they’ll meet No. 1 Georgia for a spot in the College Football Playoff. But first LSU must take care of Texas A&M (4-7) which is having a perfectly dreadful season. The only thing Jimbo Fisher and the gang can do to salvage this season us to ruin LSU’s. I don’t see it happening. I’ll take LSU and give the 9 ½ points.

GEORGIA giving 35 ½ vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia had a so-so game offensively against Kentucky last week so expect the Bulldogs to bounce back against the state rival if the weather permits. But don’t expect to see many wrinkles. No. 1 Georgia (11-1) plays LSU in the SEC championship game next week. Georgia Tech is coming off a big upset win against North Carolina. So I’ll take Georgia Tech and the 35 ½.

KENTUCKY giving 3 ½ vs. Louisville

Based on expectations, this has been a most disappointing season (6-5) for the Wildcats, who have lost three of their last four games. It will be the last home game for quarterback Will Levis, who has not set the world on fire this season. I expect Levis to play well and for Kentucky to win the game and cover the 3 ½.

VANDERBILT getting 14 ½ vs. Tennessee

Vanderbilt (5-6) has won two straight games over Kentucky and Florida after losing 26 straight SEC games. Now the Commodores have a chance to do the unthinkable: Become bowl eligible by beating a Tennessee team that was ranked No. 5 last week. The Vols will be without quarterback Hendon Hooker, who tore his ACL against South Carolina. Michigan transfer Joe Milton will get the nod. Tennessee lost a lot last week and you wonder if the Vols are going to be interested in playing this game. I’ll take Vanderbilt and the points.

LAST WEEK ATS: 1-4-1

SEASON ATS: 35-30-1

HOME TEAM IN CAPS