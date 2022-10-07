Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 6

We were 3-3 last Saturday against the spread and after five weeks we are right at .500 (15-15).

Last week certainly could have been better. Who knew that Georgia was going to sleepwalk for 2 ½ quarters at Missouri.?The Bulldogs did win the game but didn’t come close to covering 28 points.

There was no doubt in my mind that LSU was going to beat Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. LSU rallied from 17-0 down to win 21-17. But Bryan Kelly’s troops didn’t cover nine.

I didn’t think Alabama could cover 17 on the road at Arkansas. And when the Hogs cut a big Alabama lead down to 28-23 I thought I might be in good shape. But the Tide is too talented, even with their backup quarterback, and won 49-26.

So we'll try a little harder to be better in Week 6. Here we go.

Tennessee giving 4 over LSU

Tennessee (4-0) needs to be careful here. The Volunteer fans are all excited about next week’s game with No. 1 Alabama in Knoxville. They had better pay attention to LSU, which has won four straight games since a 24-23 loss to Florida State to open the season. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has thrown eight touchdown passes with no interceptions. Another factor: The game is at 11 a.m. local time instead of at night in Baton Rouge. I’ll take Tennessee and give the four points.

MISS STATE giving 9 1/2 over Arkansas

The Bulldogs of Mike Leach were very impressive last week in man-handling Texas A&M in Starkville. Now the Bulldogs (4-1) are back in the Top 25 for the first time since 2020, the COVID season. It will be interesting to see how Arkansas plays after losing two straight. If this game was in Fayetteville I’d be tempted to take Arkansas and the points. But it is in Starkville, so I’ll take the Bulldogs and give the 9 ½ points.

ALABAMA giving 24 over Texas A&M

The status of Bryce Young, Alabama’s Heisman Trophy quarterback, is still in the air as the No. 1 Crimson Tide hosts struggling Texas A&M. Even if Young can’t go, backup Jalen Milroe is a talented runner and more than capable of scoring enought points to beat Texas A&M (3-2), which got embarrassed by Mississippi State last week. Texas A&M will be without quarterback Max Johnson (hand). Given the dust-up between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher earlier this year, don’t be surprised if the Alabama coach tacks on an extra touchdown or two in order to send a message.

FLORIDA giving 11 over Missouri

Give Missouri a lot of credit for putting a major league scare into the Georgia Bulldogs last week in Columbia. But the Bulldogs, who were getting dominated on the line of scrimmage, came back with a 23-6 scoring run to win 26-22. The Florida Gators (3-2). had a glorified scrimmage against Easten Washington (52-17) last Sunday. It feels like 11 is a lot of points to give, but I still like the Gators to cover. I’ll take Florida and give the points.

GEORGIA giving 29 ½ over Auburn

After two straight weeks of sub-par play against Kent State and Missouri, No. 2 Georgia (5-0) has heard the doubters. Now they play Auburn (3-2) in the oldest continuous rivalry in the Deep South. The Tigers blew a double-digit lead for the second time in as many weeks in losing to LSU 21-17 last week. After playing its first five games at home, this will be Auburn’s first road game. It will not go well. I’ll take Georgia and give the points.

KENTUCKY giving 10 ½ over South Carolina

Kentucky (4-1) suffered just a brutal 22-19 loss at Ole Miss in a game the Wildcats could have easily won. So now Kentucky has to keep winning to stay in the hunt in the SEC East. The next loss will all but eliminate the Wildcats from the SEC championship game. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis had just a terrible game against Ole Miss, turning the ball over twice in the red zone down the stretch. I expected him to bounce back and play well and for Kentucky to cover.

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

LAST WEEK: 3-3 ATS

SEASONl 15-15 ATS