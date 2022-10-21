Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 8

Brutal. Just Brutal.

The Gods of college football just took your humble prognosticator out behind the wood shed and gave him a thorough thrashing.

We were 1-5—yes 1-5—against the spread which puts us in a gigantic hole as we approach the eighth Saturday of the 2022 season.

The carnage:

**--I took Alabama and gave seven to Tennessee. Turns out the Vols didn’t need the points and won 52-49 on a field goal at the buzzer.

**--I knew Ole Miss was going to beat Auburn and the Rebels did by 14, 48-34. But I gave 14 ½

**--I thought Florida playing at home and giving 2 ½ to LSU was a lock. LSU won by 10, 45-35.

**--I thought Mississippi State and its hot quarterback, Will Rogers, was enough to take on a Kentucky team that had lost two straight games. Wildcats won by 10, 27-17.

**--With an open date coming the following week I didn’t see Georgia covering 38 ½ against Vanderbilt. Georgia won 55-0.

At least Arkansas came through for me and beat BYU on the road 52-35.

So all of that mayhem leaves us 19-23 against the spread.

We’ll try to do better this week. Here we go:

LSU giving 1 ½ against Ole Miss

Quarterback Jayden Daniels played his best game at LSU in last week in a 45-35 win against Florida in The Swamp. Ole Miss (7-0) still believes it can win the SEC West but first the Rebels have to take on a major challenge from LSU in Baton Rouge. I’m taking LSU and giving the points.

ALABAMA giving 21 vs. Mississippi State.

Despite last week’s disappointment against Tennessee, I have no doubt that Alabama will win this game. But I do wonder about is whether or the Crimson Tide can cover 21, given the number of big passing plays Alabama allowed against Tennessee. Still, I’m taking Alabama and giving the points.

SOUTH CAROLINA getting 4 vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M (3-3) and South Carolina (4-2) both had last week off. The Aggies can still salvage a decent season if they can win at Columbia. South Carolina played its best game of the season in beating Kentucky two weeks ago. I like the Gamecocks at home getting four.

MISSOURI giving 14 vs. Vanderbilt

The good news: One of these teams is going to win their first SEC game of the season.

The bad news: The loser of this game will be dead last in the SEC East.

Missouri has shown flashes, like it did against Auburn and Georgia. Vanderbilt (3-4) has been just awful in SEC play giving up 55 points to Alabama, 52 against Ole Miss, and 55 last week against Georgia. So I’m taking Mizzou and laying the points.

Note: I’m not going to pick Tennessee vs. UT-Martin because there is no point spread on Caesar’s Sports book. So let’s go with these:

TCU giving 3 ½ against Kansas State:

TCU (6-0) won a big one last week in beating Oklahoma State 43-40 and would like to keep it rolling against Kansas State (5-1), whose only loss was to Tulane. If this game were in Manhattan I’d go with the Wildcats. But I’ll take TCU and give the points.

CLEMSON giving 13 ½ against Syracuse

Syracuse (6-0) is one of nine undefeated teams left but it is a soft 6-0. Clemson knows it can’t lose a game if it wants to stay near the top four. The Tigers have one of the best defensive lines out there and that will carry the day. I’ll take Clemson and give the 13 ½

SEASON ATS: 19-23

HOME TEAM IN CAPS