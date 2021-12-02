Mr. CFB Pick Six: Week 14

Last week we went 4-2 again. But it was close.

Arkansas beat Missouri straight up (34-17) bit (barely) covered the 16 ½.

Georgia easily covered 34 ½ against Georgia Tech with a 45-0 win.

Florida beat Florida State 24-21 and covered the 2 ½.

And LSU, as predicted, beat Texas A&M straight up, 27-24.

We missed (again) on Alabama which won but failed to cover 21 ½. Alabama beat Auburn 24-22 in four overtimes.

I thought South Carolina would keep it close at home against Clemson so I took the 14 ½ points. Clemson rolled 30-0.

So, on the season we are 38-40 against the spread. Our goal is to finish .500.

Here we go.

PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP, Friday, Las Vegas

The game: Utah (minus-3 ½) vs. Oregon, 8 p.m., FOX

The winner: Utah.

The score: Utah 24, Oregon 20.

The skinny: The winner goes to the Rose Bowl to play a Big Ten team, which would probably be Ohio State if Michigan wins the conference championship. This is a rematch of a Nov. 20 game won by the Utes, 38-8. Utah currently has a five-game winning streak.

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP, Atlanta

The game: No. 1 Georgia (minus-6 ½) vs. No. 4 Alabama 4 p.m., CBS

The winner: Alabama.

The score: Georgia 27, Alabama 24.

The skinny: It’s simple. Georgia has the best defense in college football (6.9 points per game) and Clemson is a very distant second (16.0). The key for Georgia is not giving up the big play to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and a talented group of receivers. Georgia’s No. 1 job on defense will make Young uncomfortable. Georgia wins and advances to the CFP. But the Bulldogs don’t cover the 6 ½.

BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP, Arlington, Tex.

The game: Oklahoma State (minus-5 ½) vs. Baylor, Noon, ABC.

The winner: Oklahoma State.

The score: Oklahoma State 28, Baylor 21.

The skinny: If Oklahoma State wins this game to finish 12-1 it will have two possible paths to the CFP. The Cowboys get in if Cincinnati loses to Houston in the AAC championship game. If Cincinnati wins to finish 13-0 the committee could decide that Oklahoma’s 12-1 record, which would include two Top 10 wins (Oklahoma, Baylor) in the final two weeks, was better and put them in over the Bearcats. In short, Oklahoma State needs a “statement” win.

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP, Indianapolis

The game: Michigan (minus-10 ½) vs. Iowa, 8 p.m. FOX

The winner: Iowa.

The score: Michigan 24-17.

The skinny: Michigan has to have some kind of a letdown after last week’s emotional win over Ohio State. The Wolverines win the game, advance to the playoffs, but they don’t cover the 10 1/2.

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP, Charlotte

The game: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest (plus-3 ½), 8 p.m., ABC

The winner: Wake Forest.

The score: Wake Forest 37, Pittsburgh 35.

The skinny: This will be an outstanding quarterback battle between Pitt’s Kenny Pickett (4,066 yards 40 TD) and Wake’s Sam Hartman (3,711 yards, 34 touchdowns). Pitt has the No. 5 defense in the ACC (23.3 ppg) while Wake Forest gives up 29.9 points per game. Pitt appears to have the edge on paper but I like the Deacons, who are playing about an hour from home.

AAC CHAMPIONSHIP, Cincinnati

The game: Cincinnati (minus 10 ½) vs Houston, 4 p.m., ABC

The winner: Cincinnati.

The score: Cincinnati 28, Houston 17.

The skinny: Houston (11-1) lost its opening game of the season to Texas Tech and has since won 10 straight games. But Cincinnati (12-0) is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoffs and really needs some style points. Bearcats win and cover.