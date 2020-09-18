Thanks to the underdogs, we had a decent 4-2 record against the spread in our first week:

**--I took Louisiana-Lafayette and the 11.5 points at No. 23 Iowa State. The Rajin’ Cajuns were No. 8 in total offense last season and our very well coached by Billy Napier. They won straight up 31-14 in the first-ever Top 25 road win in school history.

**--Arkansas State was a 10.5 point underdog at Kansas State and won 35-31.

**--Georgia Tech, a 12.5 underdog at Florida State, overcame three blocked kicks and two red zone interceptions to win 16-13.

**--The other win was North Carolina, a 22.5 point favorite against Syracuse, finding its groove in the second half winning 31-6.

The losses came when Notre Dame did not cover 20.5 in a 24-13 win over Duke while Clemson did not cover the 32.5 against Wake Forest.

So let’s see if we can do better this week:

UCF (0-0) at Georgia Tech (1-0) (plus 7.5) 3:30 p.m., ABC:

**--The pick: Georgia Tech.

**--The score: UCF 28, Georgia Tech 21.

Georgia Tech got its first signature win of the Geoff Collins era by winning at Florida State last Saturday. The Yellow Jackets played well defensively against the Seminoles but they will have a much bigger challenge in UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 3,653 yards as a freshman last season. UCF has won 35 of its last 39 games. Remember the highest-ranked Group of Five champion gets a berth in a New Year’s Six game. So, this is a huge game for UCF and the Group of Five. UCF wins but the Knights don’t cover.

Houston (0-0) (plus 7.5) at Baylor (0-0), Noon, FOX:

The pick: Houston

The score: Baylor 35, Houston 31.

The skinny: Houston was originally scheduled to play Memphis on Friday night. But that game had to be postponed due to a virus outbreak at Memphis and this game took its place and was moved to Saturday. Keep your eye on Houston quarterback Clayton Tune, who threw for 1,533 yards and 11 touchdowns after taking over for D’Eriq King last season. Quarterback Charlie Brewer is trying to become the first quarterback to lead Baylor in passing for four straight seasons. He threw for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Bears win but they don’t cover.

Miami (1-0) (plus 1.5) at Louisville (1-0), 7:30 p.m., ABC

The pick: Louisville.

The score: Louisville 35, Miami 31.

The skinny: This game is going to feature a fun quarterback battle. Miami has Houston transfer D’Eriq King, who had a good opener (16 of 24 passes, 144 yards in a 31-14 win over UAB. The Hurricanes ran for 334 yards in that game. A rising star in the ACC is Micale Campbell, who completed 19 of 34 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Western Kentucky. Louisville had four plays that covered over 40 yards in that game. Louisville wins in a shootout.

Wake Forest (0-1) (plus 2.5) at N.C. State (0-0), 8 p.m., ACC Network

The pick: N.C. State

The score: N.C. State 28, Wake Forest 24

The skinny: Wake Forest was overwhelmed in its opener, losing to No. 1 Clemson 37-13. This will be N.C. State’s first game of the season after its opener with Virginia Tech was postponed due to the coronavirus. The Wolfpack dropped to 4-8 last season, their worst season in seven years under Coach Dave Doeren, who revamped his coaching staff. Tim Beck takes over as OC and should have an impact on sophomore QB Devin Leary, who had 1,219 yards passing as part-time starter last season.

Appalachian State (1-0) at Marshall (1-0) (plus 4.5), 1:30 p.m, CBS Sports Network.

The pick: Appalachian State.

The score: Appalachian State 35, Marshall 28.

The skinny: Appalachian State, which is coming off a 13-1 season, got off to a good start with a 35-20 win over Charlotte. The Mountaineers had 29 first downs and rushed for 308 yards against the 49ers. Marshall had an easy 59-0 win in the opener against overmatched Eastern Kentucky. But the Thundering Herd looks like they have found their quarterback in freshman Grant Wells, who threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns.

Appalachian State goes into Huntington, W.Va., and comes out with a win.

USF (1-0) (plus 25.5) at Notre Dame (1-0), 2:30 p.m., USA Network

The pick: Notre Dame.

The score: Notre Dame 37, USF 10.

The skinny: The Irish won their first game as a member of the ACC last week beating Duke 27-13. Now Notre Dame plays its only non-conference game of the season. After going 4-8 in 2019 , USF is starting over under new head coach Jeff Scott, who came from Clemson. Keep an eye on Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, who had 112 rushing yards and 93 receiving yards against Duke in his first career start. Notre Dame cruises and gets ready for a trip to Wake Forest.