Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 2

We went 3-3 against the spread last week. I picked Utah to win straight up and cover the three at Florida. The Utes were in position to do that at the end of the game but threw an interception in the end zone. I picked LSU to beat Florida State and the mistake-prone Tigers had an extra point blocked and lost 24-23. Without running back Chris Rodriguez I thought Kentucky would not cover 16 against Miami of Ohio. Wrong. The Wildcats won 37-13.

We’ll try to do better this week.

Alabama giving 20 vs. TEXAS.

The Crimson Tide and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Younf were most impressive in beating Utah State 55-0 in Tuscaloosa. Now Alabama goes on the road to play Texas for the ninth time in history. Only once, has Alabama beaten Texas and that was for the 2009 national championship. Twenty points seems a bit much on the road but Alabama wins and covers.

ARKANSAS giving 8 vs. South Carolina.

Arkansas looked good in all phases or the game in beating Cincinnati 31-24 in Fayetteville. South Carolina struggled early against Georgia State but got a couple of special teams touchdowns to win 35-14. The Hogs have something special in quarterback K.J. Jefferson. If this game was in Columbia, I would consider picking the Gamecocks. But I like the Hogs at home.

Tennessee giving 6 vs. PITT:

Tennessee has a chance to make a big statement if it can go to Pittsburgh, the defending ACC champion, and win. The Volunteers looked good in the opener with Bowling Green (59-10). Pitt knocked off West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl. It will be a battle of two really good quarterbacks in Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) and USC transfer Kedon Slovis, who threw for 308 yards against West Virginia. Pittsburgh won 41-34 last year in Knoxville. Tennessee wins and covers the six.

Kentucky getting 6 1/2 vs. FLORIDA

The Gators are coming off a dramatic 29-26 win over No. 7 Utah and will bring a lot of momentum into this game. But Kentucky, which beat Miami of Ohio 37-13 last week, won’t be intimidated by playing in The Swamp. The key will be quarterback play and Florida appears to have the edge in Anthony Richardson, who was impressive last week. The Gators win the game but don’t cover the six.

Appalachian State getting 19 vs. TEXAS A&M

Appalachian is coming off a dramatic 63-61 loss at home to North Carolina. So with the travel you would think the Mountaineers would be drained. But Texas A&M gets caught looking ahead to next week’s visit from Miami. The Aggies win the game but they don’t cover the 19.

Wake Forest giving 12 1/2 vs. VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt has a chance to go 3-0 for the first time since 2017. Early in the week I was learning towards the Commodores but then came the announcement that Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman would return after missing the Deacon’s opener with VMI.. With Hartman Wake Forest is a Top 25 teams. I’ll take Wake Forest and give the 12 ½.

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

