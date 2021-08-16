Mr. CFB No. 12: Wisconsin

One stat tells you everything you need to know about Wisconsin in the COVID-shortened season of 2020.

The Badgers, who normally grind their opponents into submission, finished seventh in the Big Ten in rushing at only 164 yards per game. What in the name of Barry Alvarez and Ron Dayne was going on?

Wisconsin averaged only 25.1 points per game last season, its lowest offensive output since 2014. That should be better with the return of quarterback Graham Mertz and his top two receivers, Danny Davis III, and Kendric Pryor. The next war-daddy running back for the Badgers looks like redshirt freshman Jalen Berger, who averaged five yards a carry in only four games last season.

This is worth noting. After watching his offense struggle, head coach Paul Chryst is going to coach the quarterbacks and call the plays in 2021. Translation: Mertz needs to be better after throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions in his last six games.

Eight starters return from a defense that led the Big Ten in yards per game (299.9) and was No. 9 nationally in scoring defense (17.4 ppg). Wisconsin was also able to keep its defensive coordinator, Jim Leonhard, who had serious conversations about joining the Green Bay Packers.

The Badgers get Iowa, their primary challenger in the Big Ten West, at home on Oct. 30. But they open with Penn State from the Big Ten East on Sept. 4 at home. They also play Notre Dame at Solider Field.

Note: The above photo is of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz on Dec. 12, 2020 against Iowa. The photo is credited to Jeffry Becker.