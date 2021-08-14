Mr. CFB No. 14: Miami

There is no team in America that needs to keep its quarterback healthy more than the Miami Hurricanes.

D’Eriq King underwent major knee surgery after getting injured in the bowl game against Oklahoma State last December. As recently as ACC Media Days on July 21, King said publicly that his knee is “100 percent.”

“I’m not limited to do anything,” King told the media.

Miami fans hope he’s right because the Hurricanes open the 2021 season against Alabama, the defending national champions, on Sept. 4 in Atlanta.

Miami returns all but two starters from a team that went 8-3.

Let’s just say that no one will be allowed to touch King during preseason drills.

Last season Miami changed its offensive philosophy by hiring Rhett Lashley as the OC and installing an up-tempo system for which King is perfect. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions. So if King stays healthy the ‘Canes will score a lot of points.

The great unknown is the defense. Miami started the season 8-1 with the only loss being to No. 2 Clemson 42-17. But in the 10th game North Carolina literally ran over the Miami defense, which gave up 554 yards rushing and another 224 passing in a 62-26 loss to the Tar Heels at home.

Changes were made by head coach Manny Diaz, who will now call the defensive plays. When he was a defensive coordinator Diaz was known for being aggressive and forcing negative plays and turnovers. It will be interesting to see how that works against Alabama.

Still, if King can remain healthy, the Hurricanes will challenge North Carolina in the ACC Coastal.

Note: The above photo is one of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King playing against Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2020. Oklahoma State won 37-34. King suffered a knee injury in the game. The photo us credited to Douglas DeFelice.