Mr. CFB No. 3: Oklahoma

Remember when folks—and justifiably so—made fun Oklahoma’s ability—or inability—to play defense against a team that could challenge their manhood? Two recent examples that happened on the big stage:

In the 2017 CFP semifinals at the Rose Bowl, Georgia ran all over Oklahoma and won 54-48 in overtime. Georgia ran for 317 yards and had another 210 passing.

In the 2018 CFP semifinals at the Orange Bowl, Alabama dominated Oklahoma 45-34 in a game that wasn’t nearly that close. Alabama had 528 total yards.

Head coach Lincoln Riley had seen enough and hired Alex Grinch away from Ohio State as his defensive coordinator.

Grinch has gotten results as in 2019 the Sooners were No. 2 in the Big 12 in total defense (356 ypg). Last season the Sooners were No. 3 in that same category (350.6) which was 29th nationally.

Here is the key. Oklahoma’s defense forced 19 turnovers last season, more than any other team in the Big 12.

Grinch has eight starters returning from the 2020 defense and, when your offense is as good as Oklahoma’s, that is pretty significant.

Spencer Rattler easily has the best name in college football. He could also be the next Oklahoma quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy. Last season he threw for 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Rattler will also be better because of an improved Oklahoma ground game.

Kennedy Brooks, who ran for 1,000 yards in 2019, returns after opting out of the 2020 season. Eric Gray was Tennessee’s best running back last season. But thanks to the magic of the transfer portal he now plays for Oklahoma.

The schedule looks very manageable until Nov. 20 when the Sooners play No. 7 Iowa State in Norman. That will be a tough game followed by a trip to Oklahoma State on Nov. 27.

The smart money says that Oklahoma will return to the CFP after missing last season. Has the defense improved enough to win the national championship? That is the story of the Sooners in 2021.